Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Nov 26: Becky makes herself at home, and Dev makes a desperate attempt to help Asha

Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, November 26 see Carla stumble upon a moment that shatters her world, leaving her reeling.

Meanwhile, Sarah grows wary of Theo and Pete’s behaviour and decides to challenge them head‑on.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s coming up in Wednesday’s episode…

1. Carla walks in on Becky in Coronation Street spoilers

Lisa is all set to meet Carla for lunch… but Becky has other plans. When Lisa spots her staggering down the Street, clearly drunk, she scoops Becky up and drags her home to sober up. Becky admits she’s been hitting the bottle to block out the pain of losing everything.

After a shower, Becky makes her grand entrance downstairs wrapped in Lisa’s bathrobe like she owns the place. And right on cue, Carla arrives, stood up and unimpressed, only to find Becky playing lady of the manor. Lisa’s lunch instantly turns into a full‑blown soap opera before anyone’s even ordered a starter.

2. Carla makes her demands

Carla walks in, takes one look at the scene, and she’s floored. Devastated, she demands Becky leave the house immediately.

But when Lisa doesn’t step in to support her, the cracks start to show. Could this be the moment Swarla finally hit breaking point?

3. Costello is a no-show

When Costello doesn’t turn up for work, Kit starts to worry. His absence sets alarm bells ringing, and Kit can’t shake the feeling something’s seriously wrong.

4. Sarah confronts Theo and Pete

Todd casually asks Theo if Pete’s been in touch, and Theo – smooth as ever – spins a fib, pretending Pete’s giving him the silent treatment. But Sarah’s eagle eyes catch Theo and Pete looking far too chummy as they hop into a van. She knocks on the window like a teacher catching kids bunking off, demanding answers.

Theo, grinning like a cat with cream, reveals he and Pete have signed a contract and he’s planning a ‘surprise’ for Todd. Pete can’t resist stirring the pot, cheekily comparing Sarah to an attack dog.

Todd turns the corner just in time to see Sarah squaring up to the lads. Horrified, he drags her away, while Theo is left fuming – livid that his big reveal has been spoiled before he got to play hero.

5. Dev visits Asha in Coronation Street spoilers

Dev pops in to see Asha at the mental health unit, and she’s quick to tell him she feels ready to come home. She knows her family are firmly in her corner, but there’s a cloud hanging over her – none of her friends have been in touch.

It’s a bittersweet moment as Asha’s eager for a fresh start, yet worried she’ll be stepping back into Weatherfield without her mates by her side.

6. Dev has words with Asha’s friends

Dev lets rip at Summer, Nina and Amy for abandoning Asha when she needed them most. He reveals their silence has cut deep to the point where Asha’s now questioning if she even wants to return home.

The blame lands firmly on the trio, as Dev warns that family backing alone might not be enough to convince her to come back.

7. Chesney catches Fiz red-handed in Coronation Street spoilers

Chesney shows up at the hotel armed with pizzas for Debbie’s choir practice, but he gets more than he bargained for when he spots Fiz at reception and can’t help wondering why she’s not over at Cilla’s.

Meanwhile, Debbie and Glenda are at each other’s throats, bickering over which song the choir should tackle. With pizzas cooling and tempers heating, it’s clear this rehearsal is anything but harmonious.

