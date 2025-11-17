Coronation Street follow-up: Todd reaches breaking point as upcoming special episode delves into his turbulent relationship with Theo

In Monday’s episode of Coronation Street (November 17), Todd endured a nightmare of a day after Theo’s interference left him running late for work. By the time he finally made it to the funeral, Todd was met with a harsh reality – George had already drafted in Christina to take his place. Later, back at the flat, Todd’s frustration boiled over. Unable to contain his emotions, he lashed out at George.

Todd lashed out at George (Credit: ITV)

Todd lost control

It all kicked off with Todd Grimshaw snoozing on the sofa, blissfully unaware of the chaos brewing.

Theo, having already unplugged Todd’s phone so he’d miss his alarm, chucked Todd’s white shirts into the wash together. Helpful? Hardly. By the time George was pacing around like a man possessed, Todd was left with a pile of ruined work gear and no way to impress his boss. George was livid when a really late and hungover Todd eventually turned up wearing a blue shirt.

George then told him he’d replaced him with Christina Boyd and that Todd was a liability.

But Theo wasn’t done. Oh no. He slyly whispered in Todd’s ear after Todd’s humiliation, nudging him to pick a fight with George. And, like clockwork, Todd took the bait. The result? A blazing row that left George questioning Todd’s reliability and their friendship hanging by a thread. Theo, of course, stood back with a smug grin, knowing he’d engineered every second of it.

Theo watched on as Todd yelled at George Shuttleworth, demanding that he stopped trying to be a ‘father figure’ to him. He then impulsively quit his job and ordered him out of the flat when he started asking questions about what was really going on.

Todd made out that he was sick of being undervalued and pushed until he broke at work. But, was he just taking his anger towards Theo out on George?

Todd’s special ep is coming up soon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street set to air special episode for Theo and Todd

Over the next few weeks, Coronation Street will air a special episode centred on Todd and Theo’s toxic relationship, highlighting the devastating impact of Theo’s manipulation and control. Producer Kate Brooks has confirmed that viewers can expect a ‘powerful’ instalment in the run-up to Christmas, featuring scenes described as ‘never been done before’ on the soap. This landmark episode promises to shine a spotlight on the darker side of their storyline, set to make it one of the most talked about moments of the festive season.

She said: “We have played about with the format a little bit to tell these stories.

“I’ve just been in a viewing this morning for a really brilliant and powerful episode, focused primarily on their relationship. It hasn’t been done before – I don’t think anyone’s ever told a story in this format in this way.

“I’ve just watched it and have been quite stunned by it. I’ve got to go back and re-watch it again, just to digest what I’ve just watched on screen, because it really is powerful. It’s really emotive.”

