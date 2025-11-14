7 Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, November 17: Todd gets stitched up by Theo, and Sally squares up to Trisha

In Monday’s Coronation Street spoilers (November 17), tensions rise as Theo’s interference leaves Todd in serious trouble with his boss George.

Meanwhile, Sally jumps to the wrong conclusion and publicly confronts Trisha at the bistro, leaving everyone stunned.

Here’s what to expect in Coronation Street spoilers for Monday.

Todd misses his shift (Credit: ITV)

1. Todd misses his shift in Coronation Street spoilers

Theo strolls in to find Todd Grimshaw still out cold on the sofa, with not a care in the world. Spotting a pile of clean laundry, Theo decides to be “helpful” and chucks all the white shirts in the wash before heading off. Cheers, Theo.

Meanwhile, George is pacing like a man possessed. Todd’s late, unreachable, and the funeral’s looming. Christina steps in to help prep, but when they finally rock up at the flat, Todd’s in full panic mode. The alarm didn’t go off, he’s late, and his funeral shirts are mid-spin.

2. Theo’s actions have consequences for Todd

George doesn’t hold back. He tells Todd he’s off the job. Christina’s taking over. Todd’s left speechless as they march off without him.

Back inside, Theo Silverton tells Todd not to take it lying down. Todd’s surprised by the pep talk, blissfully unaware Theo’s pulling strings behind the scenes.

Later, George and Christina return, funeral duties complete. But George’s mood hasn’t softened. He lays into Todd again, and this time, Todd snaps.

3. Kit and Sarah take the next step in Coronation Street spoilers

It’s all change for Sarah and Kit as he rocks up with his bags and officially moves into her flat. And let’s just say, they’re not wasting any time marking the occasion.

With the boxes barely unpacked, the pair decide there’s only one way to celebrate this relationship milestone… and it’s not with a takeaway.

4. Shona fails to face reality

Things get serious when David suggests it’s time they open up to family and friends about what’s going on with their little one. But Shona’s not keen.

She’s holding back, and while David’s all for honesty, Shona’s still weighing up whether now’s the right moment to share the full story of their baby’s condition.

Carl doesn’t want to look after Alfie (Credit: ITV)

5. Alfie is handed over to Kevin

When the nursery calls to say little Alfie’s feeling poorly, Roy suggests Abi get Carl to pick him up so she doesn’t have to miss her counselling session. Sounds simple enough… but Carl’s not exactly thrilled to be on toddler duty.

Alfie’s having none of it, refusing to engage and making Carl’s afternoon a bit of a nightmare. But when they bump into Kevin, Alfie lights up like it’s Christmas morning. Carl doesn’t waste a second and hands him over faster than you can say ‘nappy rash.’

6. Eva bonds with Maggie

After a bit of bonding over bubbles and facials, Eva Price and Maggie Driscoll return from their pamper session looking relaxed… but is the tension between them about to melt away?

Sally gets the wrong idea (Credit: ITV)

7. Sally misunderstands the situation in Coronation Street spoilers

Tensions run high in Coronation Street as Sally continues to voice her suspicions about Trisha Marlow, prompting Tim to urge her to stop before the children pick up on the strain.

But during a lunch outing, Sally spots Trisha with a teenage boy and immediately assumes the worst. Unable to hold back, she confronts the situation, only to learn the boy is Trisha’s nephew.

The moment leaves Sally red-faced, but whether she’ll offer an apology remains to be seen.

Later, when Brody innocently asks about Trisha, Tim lashes out, leaving Brody hurt and confused.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

