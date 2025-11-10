Coronation Street November trailer teases Todd’s collapse, Platts’ baby crisis, and Becky’s schemes

A brand-new Coronation Street trailer has dropped for November, and it’s packed with all the drama fans have been waiting for.

This month, Weatherfield is set to be rocked by heartbreak, shocking secrets, and explosive confrontations. The cobbles are anything but quiet, with some of the Street’s most popular characters facing life-changing twists.

Front and centre of the chaos are Todd, David and Shona, and Becky – each with huge storylines that could turn their lives upside down. But what exactly lies ahead for them, and how will the residents of Weatherfield cope with the drama heading their way?

November Coronation Street trailer reveals Todd’s decline

Todd Grimshaw is at the heart of one of Coronation Street’s most intense storylines this month.

Once full of confidence and charm, he’s slowly being worn down, becoming a shadow of his former self. His decline is driven by Theo’s controlling and abusive behaviour. This is pushing him further away from the people who care about him most.

Behind closed doors, Todd is trapped in a relentless cycle of emotional and physical torment at the hands of the man he once loved. Fans are left on the edge of their seats, desperate to see how much more he can take before everything unravels. We’re all rooting for Todd to find his strength.

More November drama for Weatherfield residents

Meanwhile, David and Shona Platt are facing their own emotional turmoil. Heart-wrenching news about their unborn baby puts their marriage under immense strain.

The couple are forced to confront difficult choices as they navigate the uncertainty surrounding their child’s health. And, viewers will be left on the edge of their seats wondering whether the Platts can draw together as a unit. Or, if the pressure will drive them further apart. Get those tissues ready!

Elsewhere, Abi is at a crossroads in her own life. Her emotional split with Kevin has left her vulnerable, and it seems someone or something has pushed her closer to the edge.

While she tries to explore a future with Carl, there are hints that her dream life may not be as perfect as she hoped (cough cough, James Bailey, dodgy cars and a whole lot more). With more twists and shocks looming, Abi’s story promises to keep audiences guessing about her next move and whether she will find the happiness she longs for.

And of course, November would not be complete without Becky Swain causing chaos. Her relentless attempts to win back her family are pushing Carla to her absolute limits. But will Lisa see through Becky’s cunning return from the dead? Or, could Carla risk losing everything she’s worked so hard to build?

The tension is high, and loyalties will be tested as Becky’s scheming escalates, threatening to unravel lives across the Street.

Coronation Street’s November trailer is available to view here!

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

