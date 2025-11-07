Coronation Street follow-up: As Becky Swain makes dark threat to Costello, her scheming gets more sinister next week

Becky Swain isn’t phased by a small death threat it seems as she threatened Costello in Coronation Street tonight (Friday, November 7).

Despite Costello threatening to have her killed, Becky turned things around and actually made a pretty big threat towards him instead.

And, her plotting and scheming only continues in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Becky turned things around (Credit: ITV)

Lisa pressed the pause button

This evening on the cobbles, Carla arranged for designer Ella to discuss wedding dress designs with her and Lisa at the factory.

However, when Lisa asked Costello if there was any loophole he could find that would allow her to marry Carla, he said there wasn’t. Instead, he encouraged her to make sure that Becky went back to playing dead.

Lisa then turned up at the factory and told Carla that they couldn’t get married as she could get done for bigamy. Carla then said that Lisa had a choice to make; she had to either find a way to marry her and leave Becky in the past, or she’d pack her bags and break up with her. A brutal but necessary ultimatum.

Shocked by Carla’s words, Lisa decided that Carla was the love of her life now. When Becky showed up with a gift for Betsy, Lisa told her that the only thing they still shared was Betsy. She had a life with Carla now, telling Becky that she needed to give warning if she wanted to turn up again.

Becky issued a big threat in Coronation Street

But, Lisa wasn’t aware that Becky had just met up with Costello who had booked her a one-way ticket to Spain for tomorrow. If she didn’t leave, he’d have her killed like he did Tia Wardley. Wow, what a bombshell.

Becky then played him at his own game (come on, she wasn’t even phased by the death threat) and said that he’d put his daughter Lainey at risk if her tried to hurry up her plan to win her family back, despite Costello telling Becky that Lisa would never leave Carla.

With her plan intensifying, Becky then burst into No.6 in a huge panic, making out that she was being spied on at her flat and needed to stay at No.6 to stay safe…

Lisa and Carla see through Becky’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Becky’s web of lies deepens in Coronation Street spoilers

Next week on Coronation Street, Becky Swain remains holed up at No.6, continuing to spin her story about being spied on in her flat.

Lisa starts to doubt Becky’s claims, but Becky takes offence at the suggestion that she’s lying.

Carla isn’t one for fooling though and urges Lisa to open her eyes, warning that if someone was really watching Becky, she’d never risk Betsy’s safety by hiding out at No.6.

But can Becky manage to persuade Lisa she’s telling the truth, and will her manipulative tactics help her worm her way back into the family’s good books?

