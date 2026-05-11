‘It went on for years’: Inside Sarah Ferguson’s alleged ‘affair’ with Diddy

Fresh claims about Sarah Ferguson and disgraced rapper Sean Combs have sent royal watchers into overdrive after a bombshell new book alleged the pair carried on a “secret” relationship for years.

The extraordinary allegations appear in Entitled, a new royal biography by author Andrew Lownie, and include claims that the former Duchess of York and the rapper were involved in a “friends with benefits” arrangement that reportedly lasted four years.

A royal author has alleged that Sarah Ferguson had a ‘secret’ relationship with Sean ‘P-Diddy’ Combs (Credit: SplashNews)

Sarah Ferguson reportedly had ‘secret’ relationship with Sean ‘P-Diddy’ Combs

According to extracts published by the Daily Mail, the pair allegedly first met at a New York party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2002.

One alleged associate of Combs claimed the relationship later became a secret fling, with the pair reportedly meeting in luxury hotels across Europe and Africa.

“They’d meet in luxurious hotels,” the source alleged. “They once stayed at a seven-star hotel that was over £50,000 a night. They spared no expense.”

Another eyebrow-raising claim suggests Combs’ 2006 fragrance Unforgivable was supposedly inspired by Ferguson and “how she liked men to smell”.

The book also makes claims involving Ferguson’s daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, alleging the sisters met Combs “many times” while growing up.

One particularly shocking allegation centres around Eugenie allegedly attending a yacht party weekend with her mother when she was just 16 years old.

“Sean’s parties were wild,” a former royal staff member allegedly claimed. “The fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming.”

The biography further alleges Ferguson “made no secret” of wanting to marry “someone in the US who was wealthy and powerful”.

It also revisits her controversial friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, with one Palm Beach source quoted as saying: “If Jeffrey popped the question, she would have said yes.”

They added: “She had a reputation for being an opportunist and for sleeping with wealthy men.”

However, a source close to Ferguson has strongly denied the claims, describing them to The Telegraph as “blatantly untrue”.

Sean Combs is serving a 4-year prison sentence (Credit: SplashNews).com)

Sarah Ferguson scandal

The latest allegations come as scrutiny surrounding Ferguson and former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, continues following their historical links to Epstein.

Earlier this year, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he forwarded confidential trade documents to Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. The Duke has denied wrongdoing and was later released pending ongoing investigations.

The disgraced royal has also faced years of fallout over his friendship with Epstein and previous allegations made by late accuser Virginia Giuffre, which he has consistently denied.

Meanwhile, Ferguson herself came under fire after leaked emails reportedly showed her describing Epstein as a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend”.

The controversy ultimately saw the former Duchess lose ties with several charities, while she and Andrew were ordered to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Andrew has since relocated to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, while Ferguson has largely stayed out of the spotlight, only recently reappearing during a trip to a luxury ski resort in Austria after months away from public view.

Combs, meanwhile, is currently serving a four-year prison sentence in New Jersey after being convicted in 2025 on charges relating to transporting individuals for prostitution.

The rapper is expected to remain behind bars until 2028.

Sarah Ferguson’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson may have to ‘make decision against her nature’ amid Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy news

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