Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding reflects on emotional time filming Shona baby scan scenes

David and Shona Platt’s baby scenes are set to air in Coronation Street next week, with Julia Goulding reflecting on filming them.

Coming up in Weatherfield, Shona and David attend their baby scan at the hospital.

But, what should be a happy occasion is turned into a sad one as the couple receives some troubling news.

The baby has a mass on its neck (Credit: ITV)

David and Shona receive some worrying news

Next week on the cobbles. David and Shona Platt head to their baby scan after David missed the first one due to being stuck in a lift. Typical.

He doesn’t have much luck as he runs the risk of missing this one too after Kit Green arrests him for pushing into him.

With Kit eventually letting David go, he joins Shona at the hospital for the scan.

The sonographer then tells them that they’ve spotted a mass on the baby’s neck.

A special episode then looks at both David and Shona’s perspectives as they find out more about the mass, being informed that it could be cancerous.

If they choose to go forward with the pregnancy, it would require a complex surgery. This could put both Shona’s and her baby’s lives at risk.

With both Shona and David struggling to cope in different ways, what will they decide to do?

It was a tough one to film for Julia (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding opens up on experience filming ‘really sad’ scenes

As a mum to children Franklin and Emmeline Silver, actress Julia Goulding has reflected on how ‘difficult’ Shona’s baby scan scenes were to film.

She told the Mirror: “It’s crushing. Absolutely crushing. It would be for anyone.

“They were really difficult scenes to do. Because I’ve got children of my own and I’ve had scans, I know how excited you feel before them, and then for them to come out and not to be able to celebrate and have joy with something so joyful, is really, really sad.”

On the topic of Shona’s decision to have the surgery, Julia also shared: “She’s just like, ‘Yep, surgery, we’re doing it.’ And I think that’s where a lot of the conflict comes in, because it’s a particular type of operation and it’s incredibly rare, and there is a risk to mother’s life and baby’s life.” But, what will David’s thoughts be on the matter?

