Coronation Street fans fear for Shona unborn baby as Julia Goulding teases ‘twists and turns ahead’

Coronation Street fans have worried that everything might not go smoothly as far as Shona’s unborn baby is concerned.

Shona and David are currently excited after finding out that Shona’s pregnant.

But, actress Julia Goulding has now teased that there’s some ‘drama’ involved in the storyline.

Shona’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Shona Platt’s pregnancy in Coronation Street

David Platt recently rummaged through his outside bins and found a positive pregnancy test. Despite believing that it belonged to next door neighbour Betsy Swain, this didn’t stop him from picking it up and showing it to Sarah inside (just a little bit gross).

Sarah then suggested that it could be Lily’s as she’d been complaining of a dodgy stomach.

With Lily Platt denying being the owner of the test, Shona then stepped forward as told David that she’s pregnant.

This week, the family then gathered in the Bistro for a meal when Sarah noticed that Shona wasn’t drinking alcohol.

She then figured it out and exposed the pregnancy to the whole family. Lily was delighted by the prospect of becoming a big sister, wrapping her arms around Shona.

David and Shona then returned home and started excitedly searching how big the baby would be so far.

There’s drama on the way (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Julia Goulding teases ‘drama’ ahead

With Shona and David thrilled with their recent baby news, Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding has teased that everything might not be plain-sailing.

Speaking to The Mirror at the NTAs, Julia hinted at there being ‘drama’ to come. She shared: “There’s more drama on the way, definitely.”

She then added: “What can I tease? I don’t know, apart from that there is gonna be lots of twists and turns for them regarding the future of their family… child…”

But, what could this be referring to?

Will everything go smoothly? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Shona unborn baby

It’s rare that a soap pregnancy goes smoothly, so Corrie fans are already fearing that there could be a sad twist on the way involving the baby.

One Corrie viewer took to Reddit and wrote: “Have this feeling that there will be problems with the baby, not a miscarriage but maybe they find out the baby will be born with serious health problems or something like that.”

Recognising the potential to ruin the Platt family’s happiness, one fan added: “For some reason I can see Kit being the dad of Shona’s baby, if that’s still possible?”

A third suggested that the test could’ve been a false positive: “…Could be a false positive caused by menopausal symptoms, which could also be an interesting storyline if that were the case. Shona is still in her 30s so it could become an early perimenopause storyline which I’m not sure if that’s been done before, so that could also be really interesting and a great awareness story.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

