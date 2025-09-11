Coronation Street fan theory predicts Kit Green is Shona Platt’s baby daddy

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Kit Green is the ‘true’ baby daddy of Shona Platt’s baby.

On Monday night (September 8), David found a positive pregnancy test in their outside bin.

Shona then confessed that it was actually her pregnancy test.

Shona’s pregnant in Coronation Street

Rummaging through his bin, David Platt tried to sift through his and Carla’s rubbish after growing tired of his neighbours using his bin.

In one of the rubbish bags, he then discovered a positive pregnancy test and brought it back into the house to show Sarah.

While David reckoned it was Betsy Swain‘s, Sarah suggested it was Lily’s as she’d been vomiting that morning.

With Lily being questioned over the test, she denied knowing anything about it. Shona then heard about the situation and confessed the truth to David.

She was the true owner of the test; she was the one who was expecting a baby.

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Kit is Shona’s baby daddy

Viewers might remember that Shona and Kit slept together, having a one-night stand back in December 2024.

David found out about this fling but the pair managed to salvage their marriage.

However, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Shona might’ve slept with Kit more recently…

Taking to social media, one fan predicted that Kit could be the baby’s father: “I think Kit could be the dad, they might have slept together again since you never know.”

Another person replied: “That’s true, plus Shona has had memory loss before hasn’t she because of the brain injury.”

But, could Shona be pregnant with Kit’s baby and just not remember sleeping with him for a second time?

