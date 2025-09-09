Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Becky Swain has ‘returned from the dead’ in Coronation Street, but does this mean that Lisa is still married?

Lisa believed that her wife Becky had died almost four years ago. She then eventually moved on and recently got engaged to Carla Connor.

But, last night (Monday, September 8), she was in for a shock. Her wife Becky turned out to be alive.

Lisa and Carla are engaged (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa engaged – but Becky Swain’s alive

Carla and Lisa recently celebrated their engagement on the Street after Lisa got down on one knee and proposed to Carla in full police uniform.

The happy couple then visited Roy as Carla asked if he’d walk her down the aisle.

But, barely a week after their engagement, a true ‘spanner has been thrown into the works.’

Last night, on Betsy’s 18th birthday, her eyes welled up with tears as Lisa Swain gifted her an old necklace of Becky’s.

Betsy made plans with her friends for the rest of the day. And alone, Lisa sat at home and waited for Carla.

The glass of wine in her hand soon dropped to the floor though when her ‘late’ wife Becky Swain showed up. Yes, the ‘late’ wife she’d been grieving for the last four years. The ‘late’ wife she believed had died on duty during a police chase.

So, is Lisa still married? (Credit: ITV)

Are Lisa and Becky still legally married? Expert gives answers

So, with Becky actually still alive, Swarla fans might be wondering whether she’s still technically Lisa’s wife. If so, this would potentially prevent Carla and Lisa from marrying without a divorce first.

A legal expert has now explained that is highly possible that Lisa and Becky are still legally married although some details of Becky’s death are currently ‘not clear.’

Samuel Mason, family senior associate at law firm, Shakespeare Martineau, said: “On the one hand, Becky Swain was only believed dead for four years, which is significant as typically the courts in England and Wales follow a seven-year rule.

“Since 2014, it has been possible to obtain a declaration of presumed death under the Presumption of Death Act 2013, where, after seven years, families can obtain an order through the High Court declaring that a missing person is deemed to have died effective for all purposes, including ending a marriage.

“On the other hand, it has mentioned on the show that Becky has had a funeral. To have a funeral in the UK, a court declaration, such as a Presumption of Death order or a death certificate, must be issued, but this seems unlikely based on what audiences have seen on screen.

“However, as this ‘funeral’ wasn’t shown on screen, it may be revealed that it was simply a memorial service. This would mean Lisa and Becky Swain are more than likely married, meaning Lisa cannot marry Carla until the couple divorce.”

