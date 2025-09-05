Coronation Street fan theory predicts Michelle Connor will return for Carla and Lisa wedding

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Michelle Connor will make a comeback for Carla and Lisa’s wedding day.

Carla and Lisa got engaged this week after Lisa proposed to her partner in full police uniform.

Since then, the loved-up brides-to-be have been celebrating their future together.

Carla and Lisa have some wedding planning to do (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa’s engagement in Coronation Street

After Carla’s many failed attempts to propose to Lisa, Betsy informed her mum of Carla’s intentions.

Lisa then decided to propose to Carla instead, with Betsy and Ryan both teaming up to help her.

Outside of Underworld, Lisa dressed herself in full police uniform and got down on one knee.

With the factory workers coming out to watch, Carla and Lisa got engaged and exchanged rings.

After this, Carla and Lisa headed to visit Roy and told him the good news before Carla asked Roy to walk her down the aisle.

To celebrate, the happy couple then headed to the Rovers for an afternoon of drinks as Carla told everyone that the ‘drinks were on her.’

Will she return for her best friend’s wedding? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Michelle Connor return

A new Coronation Street fan theory now predicts that Carla’s long-term bestie Michelle Connor will return to attend the wedding.

Michelle left the cobbles in 2019 but has stayed in touch with Carla since. But, could she return for the big day?

One fan took to X and shared: “Should Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor) return for Carla and Lisa’s wedding? From what I’ve heard she’s left Waterloo Road so surely this would be the perfect opportunity to bring her back? What do you think? (Wishful thinking I know).”

Another person joked: “She turns up at the wedding, Lisa turns around shocked: ‘Becky!?!?'”

Kym Marsh is currently preparing to star in the play Single White Female which starts touring at the start of 2026, but could she make a brief appearance for the Swarla wedding scenes?

