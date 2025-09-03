Coronation Street follow-up: Will newly engaged Carla and Lisa actually make it down the aisle? Fans predicts major Becky Swain curveball

Carla and Lisa got engaged in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 3) in romantic scenes.

However, fans think that Becky Swain might actually be alive and ready to return back into Lisa’s life… But, what would this mean for the Swarla wedding?

They’re engaged (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa engaged in Coronation Street

Tonight, Betsy Swain and Ryan Connor helped Lisa pull off a proposal to Carla outside of the factory.

Rushing out thinking she was about to be ‘carted off,’ Carla was surprised to see Lisa dressed in full police uniform and getting down on one knee.

The factory workers all came out to watch as Carla agreed to get engaged to Lisa and exchanged engagement rings.

But mid celebrating, Lisa was pulled to one side by Kit who then suggested that DI Costello might’ve been a part of Becky’s corruption case…

This comes after Lisa wondered whether there was more to Becky’s death than she first thought.

Will they get to say ‘I do?’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Becky Swain is alive

With Lisa moving on after Becky, Coronation Street fans are adamant that her late wife is actually still alive.

They’re keeping an eye out for her on the cobbles…

One fan commented: “It seems that Becky will always come between them.”

Another shared: “You can’t get married to Lisa, Carla, cos we reckon Becky’s still alive. And that’s bigamy.”

A third person added: “Who thinks Becky is really alive and not dead in Corrie?”

If Becky were alive, Lisa would technically still be married to her meaning that she wouldn’t be able to marry Carla without a divorce.

And, if Becky were alive, DS Lisa Swain could be left with a difficult decision to face. But, who would she choose? Carla or Becky?

