Coronation Street follow-up: As Theo abuses Todd, Gareth Pierce admits storyline ‘gets worse’

Theo abused Todd in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 1), and things are set to get even worse.

With Theo having an awful mediation session with Daniel and Noah, he returned home and soon took his anger out on partner Todd.

But, this is just the start as actor Gareth Pierce has admitted that the abuse is only set to escalate.

Theo turned on Todd (Credit: ITV)

Theo’s abuse of Todd in Coronation Street

This evening on the cobbles, Theo Silverton attended a mediation session with Danielle. Noah’s appearance at the session surprised him though.

Things didn’t go well when Danielle suggested that the kids weren’t safe with Theo. She thought they should be with her full time.

Back at home, upset Theo phoned Todd for support. But, he then heard him laughing with George in the pub. He then got angry when he heard Billy Mayhew there too.

Once Todd had returned home, Theo turned on him in the kitchen. He smacked some food out of his hands before telling him that his mediation went really badly.

He then started throwing insults at Todd and branding him as ‘dirty’ before forcing food into his mouth.

With Todd scared, Theo told him that he never wanted his hands to touch his face again and didn’t want to see him again.

Theo never wanted to see Todd again (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Gareth Pierce admits Theo’s abuse ‘gets worse’

With Theo’s cruel comments, controlling behaviour and abuse becoming more evident towards Todd, Gareth Pierce has admitted that it isn’t going to be easy for Todd to escape from Theo’s clutches due to Theo’s ‘pattern for apologising.’

On what’s to come, the star teased: “So very slowly things that are already crossing the line, that are already massive red flags are becoming slowly acceptable. That’s only going to get worse now at the point where it’s become physical and Todd is still able to convince himself that this is somehow fixable rather than a situation that he needs to walk away from.”

“There’ll be this moment for the audience where they’ll think Todd is finally waking up to what’s going on and that he’s going to step up and and put those lines in place, but sadly that slowly gets unpicked by Theo as he uses the effects of his past and the therapy to try explain his behaviours.”

But, will Todd eventually be able to leave Theo and reach safety?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

