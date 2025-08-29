Coronation Street follow-up: Todd now in huge danger from Theo as he cuts Billy dead

Todd decided to cut ties with Billy and choose partner Theo tonight in Coronation Street (Friday August 29) after being given an ultimatum.

With Billy reporting Theo’s son Miles to DS Lisa Swain, Theo told Todd to choose between him or Billy.

Ultimately, Todd decided to stick by his partner instead of his long-time friend…

This evening in Weatherfield, Summer was celebrating her 21st birthday and invited Theo to join them all for the celebrations as Todd’s ‘better half.’

But, after Billy Mayhew had another run-in with Miles, Miles rushed home to Theo had apologised for how he’d been acting recently and how he’d been influenced by Noah.

With Theo then rocking up at the Bistro with Miles, Billy admitted that he couldn’t just let it all go like water under the bridge.

DS Lisa Swain then arrived to take Miles in for questioning over the incident with Billy the day before. Theo raged at Billy for reporting him as Todd Grimshaw tried to pull Theo away from him.

Once Miles was let off with a warning, Theo then told Todd that he needed to choose between him or Billy.

In the Rovers, Todd then told Billy that he needed him ‘to stay out of his way from now on.’ He’d clearly chosen Theo over his friendship with Billy.

Todd in danger as he isolates himself from friends

Todd has now isolated himself from Billy – a long-time friend and former lover. With Theo controlling him and cutting him off from his loved ones, Todd’s in huge danger.

Viewers will know that Theo has previously taken his anger out on Todd before and also has violent tendencies.

He’s also made cruel comments towards him, with Todd continuing to stay by his side despite this.

But, things are only set to intensify, with Todd and Theo’s relationship becoming more dangerous.

Can Todd escape Theo’s clutches before things get even worse for him?

