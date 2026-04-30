Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy confirm huge lifestyle change as they announce house move: ‘It’s now or never’

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have revealed the news that they’re moving house.

After 11 years in their sprawling Surrey mansion, the pair have decided to upsticks and move to a house with land, so that they can raise farm animals.

The said the time is right as their kids are still young enough to “enjoy a new house”. The pair share four children – 15-year-old Sophia, Liberty, 10, eight-year-old Johnny and Jack, five.

Abbey Clancy is excited for her house move and has her ‘dream’ home all planned out (Credit: Splash News)

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy to embark on ‘next chapter’

Speaking on their Therapy Crouch podcast, Abbey shared the news. She said: “We have decided to move house because we are looking for a new chapter. And we would like to live our dream of getting some land and having some animals.”

Continuing, she said: “Change is great. It’s new memories and it’s an adventure. It’s easy to get stuck into a routine. I think it’s now or never. We decided to do it because the kids are still young enough to, like, enjoy a new house. And I think I would just like to teach them new skills, like, growing our own veg and taking care of animals and collecting the eggs in the morning.”

Peter, 45, added of their Surrey home: “We’ve been there almost 11 years. Our kids have grown up there, and we’ve got fantastic memories and stuff, but we do want a new chapter. And I think I’m all for it. I’m ready for it as well. Yeah, I’m excited by it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABBEY CLANCY (@abbeyclancy)

Abbey’s ‘dream’ house

And Abbey, 40, has some strong ideas of just what she wants her new home to be like.

She continued: “I’d like a south facing garden so you could have sun in the back. I think it’d be nice to go out out of your kitchen onto the garden, and I like a big airing cupboard.

“I think if it was a dream world, I’d like every room to have its own kind of cupboard for its own bedding and its own towels. Obviously that’s not always possible. But if I could build a house, that’s what I would have.”

Peter Crouch is also ‘excited’ to move house (Credit: Splash News)

‘What a wonderful idea’

Fans hailed their news, praising the couple of their lifestyle change.

One commented: “Abbey, I’m with you on storage everywhere for everything! I might not necessarily like the grandness of some American houses, but I have to say I watch Studio McGee’s designs on YouTube and hopefully can steal some ideas and scale them down to fit a London house.”

Another added: “What a wonderful idea to have some land and animals. Fresh eggs just laid, and my next priority would be fresh goats’ milk which is supposed to be healthier for humans than cows’ milk, and homemade goats’ cheese.”

Read more: Abbey Clancy in ‘off-the-scale’ health struggle as Peter Crouch shares support

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