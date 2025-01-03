TV star Abbey Clancy has paid a wholesome birthday tribute to her son Johnny on Instagram.

The model and television presenter, who won Strictly in 2013, is married to former footballer Peter Crouch. The pair began dating in 2006 before getting engaged in 2009 and eventually tying the knot in 2011.

Since starting a family of their own, Abbey and Peter have welcomed four children – daughters Sophia Ruby, 13, and Liberty Rose, nine, and sons Johnny, seven, and Jack, five.

Peter and Abbey share four children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Abbey Clancy sweet birthday tribute to youngest son Jack

No stranger to documenting her family life with her 834,000 Instagram followers, Abbey decided to share a new update on Friday morning (January 3).

Taking to her Instagram Story, the former Britain’s Next Top Model contestant and judge wished her youngest son, Johnny, a happy seventh birthday.

“Happy birthday my angel boy. How are you seven,” she wrote, adding four smiling faces with tears. “I love you so so much my kind kind boy.”

The snapshot Abbey shared saw Johnny standing in front of a chocolate birthday cake with raspberries and blackberries on top. Looking straight at the camera, he appeared happy with birthday decorations surrounding him.

Abbey’s youngest son Johnny turned seven (Credit: Instagram)

Baby number 5?

While hosting her joint podcast, The Therapy Crouch, with husband Peter, Abbey admitted last year that she was keen to have a fifth child with her man.

“I’m, like, craving a baby at the moment,” Abbey confessed. “I’d definitely have another baby. I’m probably too old now.”

Peter, on the other hand, wasn’t crazy about the idea, insisting that having two boys and two girls “couldn’t have gone any better for us”.

“I think the kids would love a baby,” Abbey, 38, continued. Peter responded: “There’s absolutely, like, no way… I don’t know what’s wrong with you.”

Read more: Abbey Clancy on ‘battle’ she faces ‘every day’ with her children: ‘It drives me mad’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.