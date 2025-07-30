Coronation Street fans desperate for Todd to leave Theo as his violent side reemerges

Coronation Street fans have once again called for Todd Grimshaw to leave Theo Silverton after seeing his violent side reemerge.

This evening’s episode of Corrie (Wednesday, July 30), saw Theo punch his own son Miles in the Bistro before taking his anger out on Todd later on.

And, fans are really worried for Todd’s safety if he stays in the relationship.

Theo punched his own son (Credit: ITV)

Theo’s violent side in Coronation Street

To avoid being locked up after attacking Noah, Todd was forced to attend a session with Noah at the community centre tonight.

Todd got through it with gritted teeth, but realised he’d left something and popped back inside to find it. He then overheard Noah on the phone to his new partner – Danielle.

Heading to the Bistro, Todd saw Theo, Danielle and the kids sitting down for a family meal. He then confronted Danielle over her relationship with Noah.

Miles then started raging at Todd, with Theo Silverton stepping in and intervening before punching his own son.

Back at home, Theo took his anger out further on Todd and told him to sleep on the sofa or he’d never see him again. Todd then headed for a night on the sofa in his own house after letting Theo take charge.

Does Todd deserve better? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Todd leaves Theo

With Theo showing his violent side and also telling Todd what to do in his own house, fans are more certain than ever before that Todd should leave the relationship for his own safety.

One Coronation Street viewer wrote: “Oh there’s Theo’s true colours coming through in today’s episode and telling Todd to sleep on the couch in his own place. Really? I would have kicked him out.”

Another person added: “Theo seems so toxic and is obviously incredibly damaged – am starting to think it’s going to be less a love story with him and Todd and more something a lot darker.”

A third viewer shared: “Don’t really feel sorry for Theo. I’ve never liked him and Todd deserves better.”

A final fan finished: “Todd bin that Theo off! He’ll pull you down with him the miserable [bleep]. I wanted you to have karma for what you did to Billy and Paul, but you’ve been punished enough now. Get gone Theo!”

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!