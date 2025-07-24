Coronation Street fans disgusted over conversion therapy scenes as Noah and Todd fight it out: ‘So uncomfortable’

Coronation Street fans have been left feeling ‘uncomfortable’ after watching conversion therapy scenes between Noah and Todd.

Last night (Wednesday, July 23), Todd Grimshaw found Noah holding a conversion therapy session at the community centre and started attacking him.

Noah later made it clear to Theo that he wasn’t going to leave the couple alone anytime soon.

Todd attacked Noah in Coronation Street

Yesterday evening on the cobbles, Todd had a chat with Billy Mayhew who informed him about Theo’s conversation with his old work mate.

Hearing that Theo had lied to the old acquaintance and had made out that he was seeing a new woman, Todd worried that Theo wasn’t as comfortable in his sexuality as he made out to be.

Later on, Todd found a leaflet in the No.11 bin which advertised Noah’s conversion therapy meeting at the community centre.

Fearing that Theo Silverton would be there, Todd burst in and confronted Noah. Noah then tried to ‘save the soul’ of one of the attendees, prompting Todd to physically fight him. This was then recorded on someone’s phone, with Todd then going back home to inform Theo of what he’d done.

Theo then bumped into Noah outside and told him to leave him alone as he just wanted to live life true to himself. Noah made it clear that he was going to continue to make life hard for him though.

Coronation Street fans disgusted by Noah and Todd scenes

With Noah holding conversion therapy sessions on the Street, Corrie viewers have been left feeling sickened and disgusted by his attitude.

They’ve now branded the scenes a ‘hard watch’ and have taken to social media to express their disgust.

One angry fan commented: “Noah needs to [bleep] off and die. I don’t particularly like Theo but [bleep] this storyline is already so uncomfortable.”

Another complained: “How desperate must Corrie be to think we actually want to watch a conversion therapy session in 2025?… Are these Corrie scriptwriters and producers for real?!! Get rid of Theo & his constant whinging & let’s have a happy relationship for once for Todd, Billy and Sean…!!”

A third Coronation Street fan added: “Hating this Theo and Todd conversion storyline.”

