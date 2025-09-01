Coronation Street fans demand Jason Grimshaw return to save Todd from abusive Theo

Coronation Street fans have demanded that Todd’s brother Jason Grimshaw returns to save him from partner Theo.

Todd is currently in a relationship with Theo Silverton but Theo’s been turning violent and controlling towards him.

With viewers worried for Todd’s safety, could Jason return to protect him?

Theo and Todd’s abuse storyline has been confirmed (Credit: ITV)

Todd and Theo’s relationship has taken a turn

Todd and Theo’s relationship has been rocky from the star, with Theo Silverton initially wanting to keep their relationship a secret due to having a wife – Danielle, and kids.

When he eventually came out to his family about his sexuality, he moved in with Todd but was evidently struggling to accept his sexuality.

With Danielle’s new partner Noah advertising conversion therapy on the cobbles, Theo’s been desperate to stop him.

Taking his anger out on Todd, he’s now started to become violent and controlling, isolating Todd from his loved ones and wanting to know where he is at all times.

And, things are set to intensify as Theo’s abuse towards Todd increases in coming episodes.

Jason is currently in Thailand (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Jason returns to save Todd

Jason Grimshaw returned this spring for a brief stint as part of Eileen’s exit. He’s now living with Eileen in Thailand, running a bar together.

But, Coronation Street fans are now concerned that Todd could be in huge danger from Theo and are calling for Jason to fly back to Weatherfield to intervene.

One fan took to social media and wrote: “Get Jason back, he’d sort Theo out!”

Another replied: “100%,” while a third shared, “Yeah, he wouldn’t stand for it, would he?”

But, can anybody spot the signs and help Todd before things get much worse?

