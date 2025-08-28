Wild Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain is already on the cobbles – and she’s only just been on screen

Fans of Coronation Street have been wondering whether Becky Swain is actually alive, but could she be on the cobbles already?

Lisa Swain has been wondering whether there was more to her late wife Becky’s death than she originally thought.

And, this week, scenes saw Lisa comfort an emotional Asha after a difficult day at work. But, could the two storylines be connected?

Lisa encouraged Asha to report her incident (Credit: ITV)

Lisa supported Asha in Coronation Street

This week on the cobbles, Asha Alahan had a difficult day on shift as a Paramedic and ended up being verbally abused by a patient who then spat at her.

During Aadi’s leaving do, Asha rushed outside to the pub beer garden and suffered a panic attack.

Gemma then found her and tried to support her before Asha faced another day at work.

However, Asha then took her emotions out on a troublesome Brody Michaelis and overreacted in front of her supervisor Sienna.

Sienna then said that if Asha behaved that way again then she’d have to report her.

In the Rovers, Lisa then sat next to Asha and complained about her day. Asha then confided in her before being walked back home.

She then opened up about the verbal abuse she’d received, asking Lisa for advice. Lisa then told Asha that she needed to report the incident to her supervisor.

Is Sienna actually Lisa’s ‘late’ wife? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain cobbles twist

With Lisa now being incorporated into Asha’s story, a new fan theory has predicted that Lisa’s ‘late’ wife Becky might actually still be alive. And to add to this, she might actually be Sienna – Asha’s Paramedic supervisor.

From the photo of Becky Swain that Lisa keeps on her desk, we know that Becky had brown hair. But, could she still be alive and now be working so close to the Swains?

Taking to X, one Coronation Street fan said: “I don’t believe that the blonde girl is Tia Wardley. I think she knows Betsy or could be her cousin as Lisa has a sister… Wouldn’t be surprised if Becky is really ‘Sienna’ the Paramedic…”

This would be quite the twist!

