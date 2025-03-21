Is Kym Marsh returning to Coronation Street? All the ‘clues’ that Michelle Connor actress is coming back to the cobbles

Is Kym Marsh returning to Coronation Street? – That’s the question of many fans’ lips right now and there are some big ‘clues’ she might be.

Michelle Connor was last seen on the cobbles in 2019, but now fans think that the character is making a comeback.

With Kym now bowing out of Waterloo Road, could she be heading back to her roots?

Fans reckon Michelle is returning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans one step closer to Kym Marsh return?

Michelle Connor left the cobbles in December 2019 but fans are now adamant that Kym Marsh is reprising her role on the Northern soap.

This week, reports suggested that Kym Marsh is leaving her role on the BBC drama Waterloo Road as Nicky Walters.

A source told The Sun: “Kym is in a new chapter of her life. She’s heading towards 50 and wants to try as many new things as she can.”

And whilst Coronation Street wouldn’t necessarily be a ‘new thing’ for Kym, with the star appearing on the soap for more than a decade, fans are certain this news will lead to a new stint for her on Corrie.

One fan commented: “Girlypop back in her Michelle Connor era?? The nation cheered!”

Another fan shared: “Looking back on when we first met, I cannot escape and I cannot forget. Kym Marsh you’re the one, you still turn me on, Michelle’s coming home again.”

A third fan added:” Kym marsh quit Waterloo Road? OMG, anyone else feeling delusional right now?”

A final person finished: “Need Kym Marsh back on those cobbles like I need air in my lungs.”

But is Kym actually returning to the soap, or is it just all Hear’Say?

Corrie comeback? (Credit: BBC)

Is Kym Marsh returning to Coronation Street? All the ‘clues’

Of course, the biggest clue that Kym could be returning to Corrie is that she’s no longer reportedly filming for Waterloo Road.

But, this isn’t the only ‘clue’ that she could be heading back to the show.

Recently, Coronation Street makeup artist Gillian Walsh shared a rather interesting story on her Instagram page. She shared an image of some makeup, pairing it with the words: “Had a very special guest in my chair today.”

Gilly was busy doing a special guest’s makeup yesterday (Credit: @gillywalshy via Instagram Stories)

And then, Kym Marsh also shared a story of her own on her Instagram page, showing a photo of herself with glam makeup, caption the image: “Just got home!!! Looong day today!”

But, could this just be a coincidence? Both stories were posted yesterday (Thursday, March 20). But, was Kym really back in the Coronation Street makeup chair? And, does this mean Michelle’s heading back to our screens?

Fans are definitely begging the soap to make it happen…

