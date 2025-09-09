Coronation Street viewers threaten to boycott soap over unrealistic Becky Swain storyline: ‘Reached new realms into fantasy’

Coronation Street fans haven’t been left best pleased after seeing Becky Swain ‘return from the dead,’ wanting to boycott the show.

Viewers were stunned when Becky Swain turned out to be alive last night (Monday, September 8).

Lisa Swain was also shaken to see her ‘late’ wife standing right in front of her. But, was it a twist too far?

Betsy and Lisa have been grieving Becky for almost four years (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain ‘returned from the dead’

Lisa and Betsy have been grieving Becky Swain for almost four years after believing that she died in a police chase involving the Radcliffe brothers.

Yesterday, Betsy celebrated her 18th birthday and toasted to Becky after admitting that she really missed her.

Lisa then gifted Betsy one of Becky’s old necklaces as a special and meaningful gift before Betsy headed off out on a walk to remember her late mum.

However, she was completely oblivious to the truth. As Lisa sat at home waiting for Carla Connor, she turned and dropped her glass of wine in shock.

Standing in front of her was her supposedly ‘late’ wife Becky Swain.

Fans aren’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans threaten to boycott soap over twist

With Becky coming ‘back from the dead,’ fans have deemed the twist a stretch too far and have now threatened to abandon the soap for good.

One Coronation Street viewer took to Reddit and wrote: “Think tonight’s events are enough to make me bow out, I stayed through Rob’s stupid falls; even his pudding line, but this I just can’t do.

“We all knew Becky would be alive deep down but honestly it’s reached new realms into fantasy that even I can’t ignore. I’m gonna give Wednesday’s a chance to see what the explanation is but I fear this is me done.”

Another fan complained: “Deeper into the realms of stupidity.”

A third contributed: “I couldn’t agree more. With Corrie and Emmerdale both doing absolutely ridiculous storylines I think I’m done with soaps.”

