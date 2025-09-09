Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain has ‘returned from the dead’ to die

A Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Becky Swain has turned up to see Lisa and Betsy before she actually dies.

For years Lisa has believed that her wife Becky died in a police chase. But, she shocked her by turning up very much alive last night (Monday, September 8).

She’s now back with the hope of winning her family back, but is there another reason as to why she’s decided to show up now?

Becky’s alive – but, how long for? (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain is alive

Becky Swain was first seen last week as she quickly bumped into Roy Cropper at the hospital. She was wearing a black cap and oversized coat.

However, at the time, viewers weren’t aware that she was actually Lisa’s ‘late’ wife.

Last night though, Betsy celebrated her 18th birthday and spoke about missing her mum. Roy then popped over with a carrot cake for the birthday girl and acted shifty when he realised that the woman at the hospital was the same as the woman in one of the photos at Carla and Lisa’s house.

At the end of the episode, Lisa Swain was alone in the house when she turned around to be faced with Becky after years of believing her to be dead… It was fair to say that she was shocked to the core.

Why is Becky back now? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky is dying

With Becky being seen at the hospital and suddenly appearing on the Street despite it ‘not being safe for her to do so,’ a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Becky is dying. And, this time, it’s for real.

Taking to X, one Corrie fan theorised: “Becky must’ve been in the hospital for a reason! Is she dying & wants to come back to see the wife & daughter who she allowed to believe was dead for the last what 4ish years? If so, now they’re going to have to grieve her all over again! Selfish [bleep].”

This would be really hard for the Swains to get their heads around… But, is this why Becky was at the hospital? Has she returned to say one last goodbye to her family?

