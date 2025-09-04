Coronation Street fans demand soap doesn’t kill of Roy after he complains of back pains

Coronation Street fans have begged the soap to ensure that nothing bad happens to Roy Cropper, fearing they could kill him off.

Yesterday evening in Weatherfield (Wednesday, September 3), Roy celebrated Carla and Lisa’s engagement.

But, fans couldn’t help but fret over his back pains which led to him heading home early.

Roy pulled his back (Credit: ITV)

Roy’s back pains in Coronation Street

Carla and Lisa were buzzing to tell Roy that they got engaged to each other yesterday.

After Carla accepted Lisa’s proposal on the cobbles, they headed into Roy’s Rolls to tell him the great news.

Roy wished the couple as much happiness as he and Hayley had when they were married.

Carla then asked him to walk her down the aisle, putting her arms around him. It was then that Roy complained of back pains.

Later on, at the Rovers, Roy joined the happy couple for a drink to celebrate. However, Betsy pulled his arm to encourage him to sit down with them, and ended up making his back pain worse.

He then decided to head back home to lie down in a bid to ease the pain.

Fans fear Roy is seriously ill (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand soap doesn’t kill off Roy

Corrie fans picked up on Roy’s back pains and are now worried that he could be set for a serious illness storyline.

With the prospect of Roy possibly falling ill, they’ve now taken to social media to beg soap bosses to save the much-loved character.

One Coronation Street viewer shared: “I hope Roy’s back thing doesn’t turn into something serious.”

Another person commented: “Please don’t tell me Roy is ill.”

A third viewer also added: “They’re killing Roy off with these back pains. OMG I feel sick.”

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!