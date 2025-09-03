Coronation Street theory fears for Roy Cropper’s fate ahead of Swarla wedding after spotting worrying ‘sign’

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 3), Roy Cropper had us fearing for his fate.

With Carla and Lisa announcing their happy engagement news to him, Roy complained of back pain.

But, could this seemingly small health complaint actually be foreshadowing something serious?

Roy congratulated the happy couple (Credit: ITV)

Roy celebrated Carla and Lisa’s engagement

This evening on the cobbles, Carla and Lisa finally got engaged after many failed proposal attempts.

Lisa proposed to Carla in police uniform outside of Underworld, with the couple exchanging engagement rings.

The couple then headed into Roy’s Rolls to tell him the news, with Roy Cropper wishing them a wonderful future together.

Carla then asked Roy if he’d walk her down the aisle, joking that this wasn’t the first time she’d asked him.

When Carla hugged him though, Roy complained of back pain and said that he’d slept funny.

Later, he joined the happy couple in the Rovers to continue the celebrations. But, when Betsy pulled his arm to encourage him to sit down, Roy explained that his back still hurt and that he was going back home to sleep it off.

Roy left the celebrations to lie down (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street theory fears for Roy fate

With Roy complaining of back pain right when Carla asked him to walk her down the aisle, we’re fearing that Roy could be in trouble.

Weddings rarely go to plan in soaps, and nothing ever happens without a reason. We’re struggling to believe that Roy’s pulled back is just that – a pulled back.

But, were the scenes foreshadowing a serious health condition for Roy? Will he die before getting the chance to walk Carla Connor down the aisle on her wedding day? We really hope not!

