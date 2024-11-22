Coronation Street: Carla Connor’s past relationships unpacked

In Coronation Street, Carla Connor has tied the knot a fair few times over the years, including her two weddings to Peter Barlow.

The soap icon made her debut on the ITV soap back in 2006 and has become a fan favourite. While she’s found herself single after Peter’s emotional exit, it looks like Carla’s love life is beginning to heat up again. Her connection with DS Lisa Swain has become a central focus on Coronation Street, with the pair recently giving into their feelings for one another.

As Carla and Lisa’s budding romance begins, here we take a look at Carla‘s past romances in Coronation Street…

Carla was first married to Paul Connor (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla’s first husband

Back in 1999, Carla married her first husband Paul. While the pair got along, Paul – who was the boss of Underworld – struggled with Carla’s ambitious nature.

Paul and Carla’s marriage had its ups and downs, from him taking her money to covering up for her with the police after Kasia’s death. However, when Carla found out Paul had been using prostitutes, she decided to divorce him.

Paul blamed Leanne Battersby, who he had hired as a prostitute from an escort agency, for his and Carla’s split. He locked Leanne in the boot of his car in a bid to get revenge, but the vehicle was hit by a lorry. Paul ended up in a coma and later died in hospital.

In his will, Paul left everything to Carla, including Underworld, which she still owns to this day.

Liam Connor

Following Paul’s death, Carla became a new co-owner of Underworld. Carla began to form a connection with Liam at the factory, but he was dating Maria at the time.

When Carla became interested in Tony, Liam proposed to Maria to make her jealous. However, Carla and Liam proceeded to have an affair behind their partners’ backs.

Eventually, Liam was murdered after Tony hired somebody to run him over. Maria later gave birth to their baby boy, who she named Liam after her late partner.

Tony Gordon married Carla in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

Tony Gordon

In the wake of Paul’s death, Carla grew close to Tony Gordon, much to the annoyance of her brother-in-law Liam.

The relationship blossomed and Tony managed to muscle his way into becoming an owner of Underworld, after Carla blackmailed Liam to hand over his share. Eventually, Tony found out Liam and Carla were having an affair and he had Liam killed.

Carla and Tony married in 2008. However, plenty of drama ensued. The pair got divorced after Carla found out about Liam’s murder, and she ran off to LA.

Carla and Tony’s turbulent relationship came to a close for good in 2010, when she shot him and he burned to death in Underworld.

Trevor Dean’s romance with Carla in Coronation Street

Trevor was introduced in 2010 as a binman who had begun lodging with Janice. He began dating Carla, who gave him a managerial job at Underworld.

However, their romance was short-lived. Liam quit his job and exited Weatherfield when it became clear Carla saw him as a replacement for late lover Liam.

Carla was engaged to Frank for a short period (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Frank Foster

Frank was introduced as a businessman who was interested in securing a deal with Underworld. He got to know Carla’s PA Michelle initially, before taking an interest in Maria, who he tried to sexually assault.

Frank became a shareholder in Underworld and began to pursue Carla. The couple got engaged after six months together. However, Carla soon realised it was ex Peter she was really in love with and broke off their engagement.

Frank then raped Carla. He was later charged with and subsequently cleared of rape, and conned Carla into signing her entire business over to him.

However, Frank met his end when his mother Anne found out he had raped Carla. Anne hit Frank over the head with a bottle of wine during a row, killing him.

Carla and Peter tied the knot twice (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s marriage to Peter Barlow in Coronation Street

Carla’s third husband was Peter Barlow. The couple fell for one another while Peter was married to Leanne, embarking on an affair behind her back.

Peter and Carla went on to get married. However, their marriage came to an end following Peter’s affair with Tina and her death.

Years later, Peter and Carla reconciled after he dumped Toyah. They tied the knot for a second in 2021 and went on to live a more settled life together.

Sadly, Peter struggled to live with the guilt of purposely running over villainous Stephen Reid. He decided to leave Weatherfield in 2023 to work on a tour boat, with the full support of Carla.

Carla and Nick were once an item (Credit: ITV)

Nick Tilsley

After her initial divorce from Peter, Carla moved on with Nick. The pair’s wedding took place in 2016 but was ruined by Tracy, who exposed Carla’s secret one-night stand with Robert. Nick then annulled the union.

Carla then moved to Devon for a brief period before returning to the cobbles in 2017.

