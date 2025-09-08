As Amy Cudden joins Coronation Street as Becky Swain, here’s where you’ve seen the actress before

Amy Cudden has officially joined the cast of Coronation Street as Becky Swain after having briefly appeared in Friday’s episode (September 5).

She’s now been mentioned in the credits for the show as her character’s true identity was revealed tonight (Monday, September 8).

But, where have you seen Amy before? We have the answers you need!

Amy has officially joined the cast (Credit: ITV)

Who is Amy Cudden?

Amy Cudden is an English actress who trained at the Oxford School of Drama.

She has also taught Acting, Screen and Audio courses at LAMDA.

She grew up in Norwich and is now based in Essex.

Amy first appeared as Becky on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain in Coronation Street

Amy first appeared as a mystery woman who was not given a name, on Friday night.

Her character could be seen wearing a baseball cap and green coat as she bumped into Roy Cropper at the hospital.

This evening though, on Betsy’s 18th birthday, it was revealed that this character was Becky Swain – the supposedly ‘late’ wife of Lisa.

Lisa was in complete shock as she turned to face her wife for the first time in years.

Both Lisa and Betsy had grieved Becky after believing that she had died in a car chase at work years ago. However, Lisa recently wondered if there was more to Becky’s death than met the eye. And, it turned out that Becky was alive all this time.

What to expect from Becky going forward

It looks like Becky’s going to be sticking around, and she wants her family back. Hearing that Lisa’s loved up with Carla, Becky feels threatened and can’t stay away anymore.

On the topic of Becky’s decision to turn up now, Amy explained: “Becky’s wife, Lisa, is about to get engaged and married to another woman, Carla. It was dangerous for Becky to return before, but her primary objective is to be with her wife and daughter.

“While there wasn’t a direct threat to that central family unit, she kept her distance. Now that Carla is a clear threat and Lisa and Carla are deeply in love, Becky feels she must return to try and reclaim her family even if that puts her at risk.”

She then teased: “It makes for really good TV and a fun, emotional, challenging, but rewarding journey for everyone.”

Viewers might recognise Amy from other things too (Credit: ITV)

Where else do you know Amy Cudden from?

The actress has also starred in Mr Bates vs The Post Office, and Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Amy has also appeared in the Midwich Cuckoos, and also episodes of Holby City, Casualty and Doctors.

As well as this, she’s played the role of Anita in one episode of Doctor Who.

She’s also taken to the stage in the West End, starring in productions such as One Man, Two Guvnors.

Amy Cudden’s family life

Amy is married and has previously mentioned having a husband and a son.

When she was told she had bagged the role of Becky Swain, she was actually in the middle of playing Roblox with her son at the time.

