Coronation Street fans slam soap as spoilers reveal teenage pregnancy storyline for Lily Platt

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed a possible teenage pregnancy storyline for Lily Platt, and fans aren’t impressed.

Next week’s scenes see David Platt discover a pregnancy test, believing it could be Betsy’s.

But, Sarah then wonders whether it could actually belong to Lily instead…

It looks like Lily’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal possible Lily Platt pregnancy

Recently on the cobbles, Lily Platt was recast and seemed to have been given a personality transplant to go with her new face.

At school, during Mick Michaelis’ prison escape, Lily locked herself in a classroom to hide but shut Sam Blakeman out.

Admitting to Sam that she did it on purpose, Lily enjoyed watching Sam struggle from the trauma of the event.

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers now reveal that David complains to Sarah Platt about Lily’s behaviour. She tries to skive off school with stomach ache, apparently fighting over some lad at school.

David then finds a pregnancy test in the bin and reckons it is Betsy’s from next door.

Sarah then wonders if it could be Lily’s though. And, with Lily being quizzed, the truth soon comes out.

Fans aren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fed up of teen pregnancy storylines

Noting that teen pregnancy storylines happen quite often in soap (and the Platt family itself wouldn’t be a stranger to them either), Coronation Street fans have had enough.

The scenes haven’t even aired yet and they’re already fed up of the idea.

One fan on Reddit complained: ” Oh come on, another teenage pregnancy?”

Another viewer wrote: “Did you hear me groan?”

A third person added: “I’m sick of the teen pregnancies and affairs. It’s disgusting.”

A fourth Corrie fan exclaimed: “ARE YOU TRYING TO TELL ME THAT LILY PLATT IS PREGNANT!?!?”

But, is the pregnancy test Lily’s?

