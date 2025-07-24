Coronation Street fans slam Lily Platt’s major personality transplant since surprise recast: ‘Really spiteful little madam’

Coronation Street fans have slammed the soap for changing the personality of Lily Platt after her recent recast.

Last week, Lily Platt returned to screens with a new face. She’s now being played by actress Grace Ashcroft-Gardner.

But, since Lily’s recast, fans have also noticed another huge change for the character. And, it seems she’s a completely different person both inside and out.

Lily has been recast in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Lily Platt’s recast in Coronation Street

Lily Platt’s recast was first noticed when the character was sitting with her mates at the bus stop during Mick Michaelis’ prison break episode.

She could then be seen at school, running into the nearest classroom in a bid to hide from Mick who had turned up at the school to find daughter Joanie.

In the process of hiding, Lily locked Sam out of the classroom despite him begging her to open up the door.

Sam was then forced to face Mick alone before running off. He’s now been left traumatised, with Nick and David clashing over their kids.

And last night (Wednesday, July 23), things got so bad for Sam that he ended up running out of Audrey Roberts’ birthday party and hiding under the Bistro office desk out of fear, while Lily chuckled to herself.

A lot about Lily is different (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast Lily Platt personality transplant

Noticing that Lily now not only has a new face but also had a new personality and attitude to go with it, Corrie viewers have taken to social media to share their frustration over the change.

They’ve noted that Lily was always a nice girl in the past, with her treatment of Sam being so out of character for her.

One Coronation Street fan commented: “Lily’s been turned into a really spiteful little madam since they brought her back.”

Another exclaimed: “Sorry but I do not like this new Lily and she’s got a new attitude as well. The old Lily would never have treated Sam that way!…”

A third person added: “Why is it when they change a character they suddenly change personality as well? Lily was barely in it and when she was she never said boo to a goose now she’s turned into an evil little [bleep.]”

A final fan finished: “Bring old Lily back. This new one got a face transplant and got a free personality transplant while she was at it.”

