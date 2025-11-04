Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look at Shona and David’s special episode as they get bad baby scan news

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Shona and David are at the centre of a special episode as they receive bad news.

Elsewhere, Fiz’s loved ones are concerned when she suffers an outburst at work.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. David and Shona finally go for their baby scan

Kit annoys David by accusing him of intervening with his and Sarah’s relationship. With David retaliating by shoving past him, Kit arrests him.

Shona’s livid when David fails to pick her up to take her to her baby scan and gets Sarah to give her a lift instead. Kit eventually lets David go and takes him to the hospital to be with Shona.

During their scan though, it appears that something’s wrong with the way the baby is developing…

2. Sombre scan news in Coronation Street spoilers next week

The sonographer tells the couple that there is a mass on the baby’s neck. In a special episode, the couple then prepare to learn more about the baby’s mass.

The episode focuses on both of David and Shona’s two perspectives and their different way of handling the prospect of their baby’s life being at risk – with David trying to appear strong while Shona crumbles.

At the hospital, the consultant tells the Platts that the mass is a tumour and that if they wish to continue with the pregnancy then Shona will have to have a complex surgery.

The couple are also informed that the tumour could be cancerous.

3. Fiz loses control

After a stressful morning struggling to juggle lots of plates at home, Fiz loses it in the factory and starts taking her frustration out on her sewing machine.

Michael then tells Tyrone about Fiz’s outburst in the factory. How will he react?

4. Becky and Carla go head to head

Becky Swain makes out that she’s hurt by Lisa’s questioning of her honesty over being spied on in the flat.

Carla then begs Lisa to see through Becky’s lies as there would be no way she’d risk putting Betsy in danger by staying at No.6 if she really was in danger. Does she make a good point?

5. Kevin hosts a poker night

Kevin gathers his mates round for a poker night but Sally worries about him when he ups the stakes.

Tyrone’s also later concerned about Kevin when he reveals that he doesn’t want to open the garage and heads off to bed instead.

6. Brody shows Sally and Tim up in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Tensions are high between Sally and Tim as Tim’s offended by Sally banging on about Trisha being a predator. Meanwhile, not attending court, Brody blames the Metcalfes for preventing him from having the chance to support Lou.

Brody then runs his mouth off that the couple aren’t capable foster parents.

The situation is made awkward when Joanie and her social worker walk in on Brody’s outburst.

7. Gary tries to help Theo out in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Gary tells Theo that Pete’s agreed to a contract despite everything that went down. Gary then asks Todd if he could keep the peace with Pete so that Theo could bag himself some work…

8. Will will confess?

Will Driscoll tells his parents that he’s off to meet his old athletics team for a meeting in Leeds. However, when Megan drops him off, he’s not in a good mood. Ben the invites Megan into the pub for lunch, but will Will confess all about how unhappy he’s been?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

