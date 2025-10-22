Everything you need to know about Coronation Street’s newest family – the Driscolls

The Driscolls are about to make the Rovers their own in Coronation Street next week, but the big question is, who are they?

They’ll soon be calling Weatherfield’s iconic pub their own, throwing themselves straight into the centre of all the action.

Before they become a staple part of the community, here’s everything you need to know about them.

Eva’s returning to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Eva Price

Catherine Tyldesley’s Eva Price is returning to Corrie after seven years away, with viewers perhaps remembering her as being the glamorous diva that is also the half-sister of Leanne Battersby.

In 2018, Eva left the cobbles for a fresh start, taking her baby girl Susie with her shortly after Aidan Connor’s death. Struggling to cope with the passing of her ex, she ended up moving to France to live with her mum, Stella.

Now, Eva’s on her way back to the cobbles as the new Rovers landlady as Ben surprises her by buying the pub.

She wastes no time in making the place her own, hosting parties and dressing up. But, not everyone is pleased to see her, namely Maria Connor.

Maria and Eva have had a long-standing feud since Aidan cheated on Eva with Maria. The pair also had a memorable catfight in a water fountain on Eva and Aidan’s wedding day after Maria exposed Eva’s fake pregnancy at the alter. And it seems that they never did settle their differences.

The new landlady is set to be bringing a ‘suitcase full of secrets’ with her to Weatherfield. She’s one to watch.

Susie is the biological daughter of Eva Price and Aidan Connor (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Driscolls: Susie Price

Seven year old Susie is returning to Corrie. The last time we saw Eva Price and Aidan Connor’s daughter was when she was a newborn. Awww.

In 2018, Eva was in no mood to have Aidan’s baby after just having broken up with him. Instead, she arranged for Toyah Battersby and Peter Barlow to adopt her little one instead.

But, once little Susie was born, Eva bonded with her and didn’t want to let her go. She then ended up keeping Susie as her own after all.

Ben buys the Rovers as a surprise (Credit: ITV)

Ben Driscoll

Ben Driscoll is Eva’s husband, and he’s also the new owner of the Rovers.

Carla recently sold the pub to a guy called ‘Ben.’ It soon becomes apparent though that he’s buying the pub for Eva.

Eva’s delighted when Ben removes her blindfold and shows her the gift he’s bought her – the Rovers pub!

Ben will be played by actor Aaron McCusker who is known for his appearance in TV series, Shameless.

She’s the mother-in-law ‘from hell’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Driscolls: Maggie Driscoll

Maggie Driscoll will be played by Pauline McLynn – an Irish actress who is no stranger to soap having already starred in rival BBC soap, EastEnders as Yvonne Cotton.

When Eva and Ben move into the pub, Eva gets a shock when Ben’s mum Maggie arrives and announces that she’s moving in too! Maggie’s suspicious of Eva, wondering how many skeletons she has in her closet after meeting Adam Barlow, Eva’s ex.

The character has been described as ‘interfering’ and a ‘mother-in-law from hell’ by actress Catherine Tyldesley. Speaking to the Mirror, she shared: “There are so many twists and turns with the Driscolls. The mother-in-law from hell feels like a harsh title but I don’t think I am far off.

“The constant swipes at each other, and Ben is very much stuck in the middle. Things do start to come to a head and he has to make that decision of whose side are you on here. They both get frustrated with him.”

Ollie is dating Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Ollie Driscoll

Viewers have already been introduced to Ollie although they had no idea that he was linked to the new family moving into the Rovers, being Ben’s son.

Ollie, played by Raphael Akuwudike, first saw Dee-Dee in the pub a couple of months ago and asked to buy her a drink. Dee-Dee needed a little bit of talking round to the idea, especially after having only just started to process everything her ex Joel Deering did.

It then turned out that Ollie needed legal representation, coincidentally turning to Adam’s firm for help. He’d been involved in a car accident but was adamant he did nothing wrong.

Lover Dee-Dee will soon be thrown into the deep end after having no inkling that Ollie’s family are moving to Weatherfield, soon having to meet the family. But, good news though, Ollie’s charges have been dropped!

Will is one of Ben’s two sons (Credit: ITV)

Will Driscoll

Will Driscoll is the other of Ben’s sons, played by Lucas Hodgson-Wale. He’ll be joining the other Driscolls as he makes the Rovers his new home.

Corrie is currently keeping things rather hush-hush where this character is concerned. We can’t wait to meet him and to see what he’s all about.

