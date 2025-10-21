Huge details of Eva Price’s grand return back to Coronation Street

Coronation Street is set to welcome Eva Price back to the cobbles next week as she makes her return as the new Rovers landlady.

She’s also bringing a whole load of secrets and chaos with her as she heads behind the iconic bar.

Here’s everything you can expect from Eva’s return to Weatherfield.

The Driscolls are set to make their mark (Credit: ITV)

1. Moving into the pub

Eva’s husband Ben blindfolds her on Coronation Street and then unveils his latest purchase – the Rovers. He’s bought the pub, meaning that Eva will be landlady.

Moving into the iconic Coronation Street landmark, Eva and Ben will be joined by the rest of the Driscoll family – Maggie, Susie, Ollie and Will.

And, the family is thrown straight into the chaos as they waste no time in throwing a celebratory party, hosting a Halloween extravaganza, and kicking out a couple of misbehaving punters too. And, that’s all in their first week. It’s fair to say that they’ll be making quite a memorable entrance.

2. Ben’s mum Maggie causes trouble

When Eva rocks up onto the Street, she’s under the impression that she’ll be leaving Ben’s mum and her mother-in-law Maggie behind.

But, she soon realises that she got that wrong! She gets a right shock when Maggie trails behind them and announces that she’s moving into the pub too. And, she’s not one to joke.

Catherine Tyldesley recently hinted at Maggie being the ‘mother-in-law from Hell’ for Eva. Speaking to the Mirror, she shared: “There are so many twists and turns with the Driscolls. The mother-in-law from hell feels like a harsh title but I don’t think I am far off.

“The constant swipes at each other, and Ben is very much stuck in the middle. Things do start to come to a head and he has to make that decision of whose side are you on here. They both get frustrated with him.”

A new era of Corrie is upon us (Credit: ITV)

3. Maria and Eva’s feud reignites

Maria and Eva last left each other on bad terms (and that’s putting it lightly.)

So, when Maria sees Eva back on the Street, her face is a picture. And, she makes her feelings very clear, igniting a new feud.

Speaking to the Metro, Catherine teased what’s on the cards for Maria and Eva: “I was so thrilled when Kate said we’d be playing that out. With Maria, Kate referenced Gail and Eileen, which I just absolutely loved. She is a dog with a bone, she will lock onto things in the same way that Maria does.

“And, Eva really loved Aidan, she really loved him. Although she’s moved on and she loves Ben, she finds that very hard to let go of and she loves a grudge, so I think that’s going to be a long-term thing. Don’t let them near any water features, I think!”

4. Sisters at war

Eva gets a big hug from sister Leanne when she returns, immediately arranging to have a celebratory drink with Toyah too.

But, she ends up soon having to play peacemaker as it seems Toyah isn’t in the mood for partying. She definitely doesn’t want to be anywhere near Leanne…

Deciding that enough is enough, Eva then locks the pair inside the pub and vows to only let them out once they’ve made up. Will her plan work though?

Chaos will follow her (Credit: ITV)

5. Shhh… Eva has secrets

In a new Coronation Street promo, Eva’s back with a bang as she hosts a party to remember in the pub. But, it isn’t all smiles through, as the family is also said to be bringing ‘a suitcase full of secrets’ along to the cobbles with them.

With Maggie wondering how many skeletons Eva has in her closet, we’re also left wondering the same thing too.

6. At the centre of Christmas storylines

It’s no surprise that with the Driscolls running the pub, they’ll find themselves at the centre of Christmas storylines.

And, this year, things are about to get chaotic and ‘boozy.’ Admitting that the Christmas script twist ‘blew her away,’ Catherine described Christmas 2025 on the cobbles while in conversation with the Mirror.

She said: “If I was to describe Christmas in three words I’d say carnage, that being the key word, sparkly and… I’ve got to be really careful with what I say. I’ll play it safe. I’m going to say boozy.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

