Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Eva Price returns to Weatherfield

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Eva Price makes her return to Weatherfield as she moves into the Rovers.

Elsewhere, Leanne threatens to ruin Nick and Toyah’s special moment.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Eva’s Rovers return

Newcomer Ben removes Eva Price’s blindfold on the Street and surprises her with a newly-bought pub! Maria watches, shocked to see Eva back.

Eva’s thrilled, especially when Leanne runs up to hug her sister.

Eva then asks Leanne to find Toyah so that they can all have a celebratory drink together.

2. Toyah’s not impressed in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Susie and Ollie arrive in the pub, with Ben telling Ollie that he has a business proposition for him.

Toyah soon interrupts the happy return though, raging at Leanne.

Eva tries to act as a peacemaker and gets everyone to leave the pub.

She then sets out to put an end to Leanne and Toyah’s feud by locking them in the pub together until they settle their differences.

3. Maggie moves in

Eva and Ben mark the start of a new era but are in for a further surprise when Ben’s mum, Maggie, rocks up.

Maggie then tells them that she’s moving in with them…

4. Nick proposes

As Leanne goes looking for Toyah, she finds Nick down on one knee. He’s proposing to Toyah.

What will Toyah say? And, how will Leanne react?

5. Dee-Dee has good news for Ollie

Dee-Dee delights boyfriend Ollie by telling him that the charges against him have been dropped.

Ollie tells Ben that he was part of a car accident and the car had a dodgy MOT.

6. Trolls continue to get to Hope

Hope gets a Halloween makeover at the salon but receives more mean messages. Spotting Jake laughing at his phone, she accuses him of being the one responsible.

After storming off, Hope finds Jake later on and smashes his phone.

Gary and Izzy then chat to Tyrone about the situation, but Tyrone had been kept in the dark by Fiz.

7. Carl and Kevin have it out

With Ollie talking about dodgy MOTs in the Rovers, Kevin’s triggered and brings up Carl’s dodgy dealings. Kevin then ends up being kicked out of the pub.

At the garage, Carl rages at Kevin for humiliating him at the Rovers.

Later on though, Carl suggests to Kevin that they keep the peace for Debbie’s sake. Will Kevin agree?

8. Maggie gives Asha some advice

Maggie spots Asha Alahan in a state of upset outside, getting her to open up to her. She then suggests that she gives herself the same kindness and she does to her patients, giving Asha some valuable food for thought.

9. Carla’s comeback in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Lisa tells Roy that she can’t wait to see Carla and that she definitely doesn’t have any feelings for Becky anymore.

When Carla arrives back home though, Becky can’t help but rub it in that she’s been staying at N0.6…

On Halloween, Carla and Lisa head to a party. But, when Carla spots the video of Lisa and Becky modelling Betsy’s outfits on the phone, Carla leaves.

10. Eva’s blast from the past comes to haunt her

Eva spots Adam and invites him to the Halloween party she’s hosting at the Rovers. However, when she sees the back of him dressed as a vampire she confuses him for Ben and hugs him.

Adam rushes off and leaves his briefcase behind as Eva’s forced to confess to Ben that Adam’s her ex. But, she does her good job at reassuring him.

Maggie though, worries that Eva’s got more skeletons in her closet…

11. James comes to Carl’s rescue

James finds a drunken Carl alone after being kicked out of the pub. He then tells him that she still cares about him.

Debbie Webster then appears and sees them together. But, has she pieced together what’s been going on?

12. Becky wants Lisa back in Coronation Street spoilers next week

With Carla having left the party, Betsy informs Becky. Becky then heads to the party with a plan. She then plays the track of their first wedding dance and tells Lisa that she meant the words of her vows.

She tries to get Lisa to see that they could be happy together like they once were. Will Lisa give in?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

