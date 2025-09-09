As Catherine Tyldesley posts behind the scenes Coronation Street snaps, all the details so far of Eva Price’s return

Catherine Tyldesley has started filming her return to Coronation Street as Eva Price in a new era for the character.

Eva was last seen on ours screens back in 2018 but she’ll be back seven years later this autumn.

And, she’s bringing her family with her. Here’s all we know about her comeback as Catherine Tyldesley posts behind the scenes snaps.

She’s back filming (Credit: ITV)

Catherine Tyldesley announces return to filming

Taking to Instagram yesterday (September 8), Catherine Tyldesley shared a few of behind the scenes shots in a photo dump showcasing her life recently.

The first couple of snaps saw her in glam attire in her dressing room as Eva Price. She could be seen wearing a red blazer and gold jewellery.

Another photo then saw her two children – Alfie and Iris – smiling on the cobbles.

She then went on to share other images from her life which saw her eating at restaurants and taking a post-workout selfie.

Catherine captioned the post: “Eva’s been Diva-ing. Small humans on cobbles. Eating. My little bestie. Training but missing my blaze partner @jadegrant24. All the things.”

Eva’s bringing her family with her (Credit: ITV)

All the details so far on Eva Price’s return to Coronation Street

Eva Price will return to the Street this autumn, and with Catherine appearing on the Corrie set in August, viewers can expect to see Eva within the next month or so. This is due to the soap usually filming around six-eight weeks ahead of broadcast.

This return will mark the start of a huge new era for Eva as she becomes the new landlady of the Rovers.

She’ll be bringing her husband Ben Driscoll with her (played by Aaron McCusker) and her mother-in-law Maggie (played by Pauline McLynn).

The family will also be joined by Ben’s two sons, and of course, Eva and Aidan Connor’s daughter Suzie.

Eva’s said to have some secrets tucked neatly under her belt, but could they all come out once she sets foot back onto the cobbles?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

