Coronation Street follow-up: As Becky tries to get Lisa on side, huge ‘hint’ Lisa’s playing a smart game

Becky Swain has been trying to win Lisa Swain back in Coronation Street, but does Lisa actually trust her wife?

Betsy got it into her head that she was moving to Spain with Becky, arranging it all behind Lisa’s back.

When Lisa got wind of the plan, she put out any idea of it… Does this mean she doesn’t trust Betsy with Becky? Has she been able to see through her all along?

All ideas of sun, sea and sand were put to rest (Credit: ITV)

Spain on the brain for Betsy

Betsy was meant to be at work today (Wednesday, October 22) but Sally told Lisa that she hadn’t gone in.

She’d managed to convince her other mum Becky to let her quit her job at the factory and plan for a whole new life in Spain. So, off she went shopping.

She then returned with lots of bags and asked Becky whether she reckoned Lisa and Carla would join them in Spain too. Becky said that it was worth an ask, but we bet she could think of a million things better than her wife’s partner dampening the mood.

When Lisa returned home, she was fuming to find out that Betsy had missed her shift. She then tried to talk Betsy out of moving to Spain after finding out her plan.

While Betsy was now 18 and could make the decision herself, we reckon Lisa was doing Betsy a favour by changing her mind. For the time being anyway, as Betsy agreed to stay working at the factory while she earned enough cash for her luxurious life on the beach.

With Betsy heading upstairs, Lisa made it clear where she stood with Becky over the situation. She wasn’t impressed at all…

Does she actually trust Becky? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Lisa’s smart game

Despite Lisa confessing to Roy earlier this week that she’s still in love with Becky, or perhaps even more than she was before, fans saw the look on Lisa’s face when she turned her back on Becky. She did a little smirk as if she saw through Becky’s lies and attempts to butter her up.

But, has she been playing Becky all of this time? Or, is that just wishful thinking?

One fan hoped: “I just pray the twist is Lisa playing Becky because surely she must see what is happening. She is high up in the force and should be able to read a room. I love her and want DS Swain to come out on top.”

Another person added: “I hope that’s what the big twist is. Lisa’s been playing her the whole time.”

Another shared: “Is this the first hint that DS Swain has been hiding in plain sight all along? That smirk from Lisa. It’s coming at great emotional cost to her and to her relationship with Carla, but I believe Lisa is play Becky!”

A fourth fan on X wondered: “Was that a little smirk I saw on Lisa’s face after Betsy stormed off up stairs? Is she starting to figure it out or does it mean nothing at all?”

