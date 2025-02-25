Coronation Street star Julia Goulding reveals all on upcoming hit and run as she teases David potentially ‘bleeding to death’

Next week in Coronation Street, Daisy Midgeley and David Platt are involved in a hit and run and actress Julia Goulding has now teased what’s to come.

The pair find themselves in the middle of the Street as a car ploughs into them.

Julia, who plays David’s partner Shona, has been speaking about what viewers should expect and has teased David potentially ‘bleeding to death.’

David and Daisy end up seriously injured (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy and David in hit and run

Next week, Nick and Sarah are concerned when they see David knocking back vodka at lunchtime.

Meanwhile, Kit tells Daniel that he should ask Daisy for proof that her unborn baby is his. Jenny squirms, as she’s aware that Kit is actually the dad.

Later, Daniel speaks to Daisy and asks her to swear on the baby’s life that he is definitely the father. Daisy dashes out of the pub.

David also leaves the pub and stumbles into the road. Shona arrives just in time to see a car hurtling towards David. Suddenly Daisy appears and the car hits both of them.

Nick, Sarah, Daniel, Jenny and Kit rush out of the pub and witness the devastating sight of a seriously injured David and Daisy. Shona tries to help David, but fears he is bleeding to death.

Jenny and Daniel rush to Daisy’s side and beg her to wake up, while they’re also seriously concerned for the baby.

Kit soon starts asking questions about the crash, but will he discover who is responsible?

Shona witnesses the crash (Credit: ITV)

Julia Goulding teases David dying

Julia Goulding, who plays Shona, has now spoken to Entertainment Daily! and other press about the upcoming hit and run, which sees David fighting for his life in hospital.

Speaking about David, she said: “It’s odd because he’s been really shifty and she’s quite suspicious. As she’s driving down the Street she sees David standing in the middle of the road. And he is standing in the middle of the road, he’s not crossing like Daisy does.

“Shona stops the car and gets out and she’s thinking ‘what is he doing?’ And then BAM, the car runs him over.

Then teasing Shona’s reaction to the accident, Julia shared: “In Shona’s mind ‘He’s dead, he’s going to bleed to death.” But, can anything be done to save David?