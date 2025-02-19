Coronation Street follow-up: As Jenny ‘confirms’ Daisy baby daddy identity, here’s what happens next

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, February 19), Jenny made out that Daniel was the baby daddy of Daisy Midgeley’s baby.

Whilst Daisy hasn’t officially confirmed this herself, Jenny couldn’t keep things a secret any longer and had a chat with Daniel, implying that he’s the father.

But, how will Daisy react to Jenny spilling her secret? And, will the baby daddy step up to the plate?

Jenny implied that Daniel’s the dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jenny told Daniel about Daisy baby daddy news

Viewers will know that Daisy is pregnant but hasn’t yet revealed whether the father of her baby is Kit or Daniel.

She did a DNA test and received the results, but kept them hidden from both men and Jenny. She admitted that the truth wouldn’t change anything.

Tonight though, Jenny suggested that Daisy should tell Daniel the truth, trying to find out who the baby daddy was. Although Daisy didn’t confirm if the baby was Daniel’s, she didn’t deny it either.

Jenny was then satisfied with the answer and sat down in the back of the pub to speak to Daniel. Daniel then asked Jenny if she knew who the baby daddy was.

Jenny then smiled and said ‘you didn’t hear it from me’ as Daniel asked her whether the baby was his, implying that he’s the dad…

Daisy reveals her baby daddy’s identity (Credit: ITV)

What happens next in Coronation Street

Coming up in Coronation Street, spoilers reveal that Daisy finally reveals who the baby daddy is.

After this, at the hospital, she goes for a 12 week scan but gets overwhelmed and rushes out.

But, how will she react to finding out that Jenny already told Daniel the baby daddy’s identity? And, will Daisy confirm this news herself?

And, will the baby’s father step up and be there for the little one? All remains to be seen!

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Ken Barlow collapses

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!