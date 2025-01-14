Daisy is expecting a baby on Coronation Street but is unsure of who the baby daddy is, whilst Bethany plans her wedding to Daniel.

Daisy’s about to do a DNA test to get some answers, but as it stands, the father of her baby could be Kit or it could be Daniel.

A new fan theory now reckons that the truth will come out on the most important of days for Bethany.

Coronation Street fan theory: Daisy baby daddy truth exposed at wedding?

Viewers will know that Daisy is currently pregnant but doesn’t know who the baby daddy is.

Also on the Street, Bethany is busy planning her wedding to Daniel after he proposed to her on Gail’s wedding day at Christmas.

If the baby turns out to be Daniel’s, a new fan theory has emerged that suggests that the big secret could be spilled on Bethany and Daniel’s wedding day.

On X, one fan theorised: “Walk down the aisle, when asked if there’s any reason why they shouldn’t get married, Daisy enters saying that she’s pregnant with Daniel’s baby. And off Bethany goes.”

Another fan liked this idea and replied: “Every wedding needs a pregnant one night stand to show up.”

The original poster then said: “Standard soap.”

Who is the baby daddy? All we know so far

We know that Daisy has been in a relationship with Kit but had also slept with Daniel the other month, behind Bethany’s back.

She’s keeping her pregnancy a secret but this is all set to come out when Daniel and Kit take Daisy to the hospital for a suspected twisted ankle and find out about her pregnancy from the hospital staff.

Daniel then encourages Daisy to have a DNA test done to find out whether he’s the father.

Daisy does this in upcoming Coronation Street spoilers but reads the results and disposes of them. She decides that the truth won’t change anything so it’s better to keep it a secret – even from Jenny. But, will the power remain in her hands? Or, will the truth have a way of getting out?

