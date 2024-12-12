Daisy to fall pregnant with Daniel’s child, Coronation Street fans predict

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Daisy will be pregnant with Daniel Osbourne’s child after the pair reunited in last night’s episode. This came as the pair sought comfort in each other after a difficult week.

Daniel was in a huff with Bethany, who’d led a stoma support group to believe that she was a cancer survivor. Meanwhile, Daisy was in trouble after accidentally knocking Shona down with Debbie’s car – in an attempt to cover for Daniel, who’d stolen it in the first place.

Back at the Rovers, the pair made their feelings for each other clear, as Daisy told him she wanted to give their relationship another go. They quickly fell into a passionate embrace… and fans think that a baby is on the horizon.

Daniel and Daisy gave in to temptation (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)

Coronation Street fans predict pregnancy twist for Daisy

Writing on X as the scene airs, fans shared their theories as to what this might mean for Daniel and Daisy’s future. And some wondered whether a baby might be on the horizon.

“So daisy gets pregnant and Bethany leaves for a bit,” predicted one viewer.

“How many times is Daniel gonna say sorry. What a prat. ‘I do love you Bethany, but I’ve just [BLEEPED] Daisy. And knowing the crazy scriptwriters, she will probably be pregnant,” another agreed.

“Daisy will find out she’s pregnant by Daniel in a few weeks!!” exclaimed a third.

“Daisy is going to be pregnant,” said a fourth.

Daniel returned to Bethany afterwards (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Daisy and Daniel?

Their feelings for each other might be clear, but Daniel wasn’t so sure. Immediately regretting the kiss, he returned to Bethany, who was having second thoughts about her stoma lies.

This left Daniel feeling confused, and Daisy heartbroken. Having previously told him that she wanted to rekindle their romance back in September, Daisy is still very much carrying a flame for her ex.

Will Daisy and Daniel give in to the inevitable?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

