In a new Coronation Street theory, fans predict Shona was knocked down by Daisy. And some believe it wasn’t completely accidental.

Last night’s episode of the soap (Monday, December 9) saw Daniel take self destruct to a whole new level. It came after he got disgusted at Bethany as Debbie revealed she let people believe she had cancer.

As Debbie was driving her new car down the Street, she almost hit Bertie, who was trying to cross the road to see Bethany.

This just elevated Daniel’s anger. He was already annoyed at Debbie for her role in the cosmetic company who botched Bethany’s procedure.

Daniel drowned his sorrows in alcohol and stumbled outside, where he spotted the keys to Debbie’s car in the mechanics. He made the reckless decision of taking it for a drunken spin only to crash just as Daisy caught him.

Coronation Street theory predicts Daisy hit Shona with a car for revenge (Credit: ITV)

Daniel spirals out of control

The pair seem to continuously get drawn back together in many different circumstances – could fate be trying to get them to reconcile?

Realisation dawned on him, and a terrified Daniel told Daisy he couldn’t lose Bertie. Daisy, aware of how much this would eat at Daniel, told him to go to the pub and she would take care of it.

And it seemed that’s just what she did. Scenes later showed her tell him that it was all sorted, but refused to give any details.

However, Shona was spotted returning to her house with a clear arm injury after she had headed out to meet Kit.

She slept on the sofa and it wasn’t until the next morning that David saw her injuries. Shona told him she fell down the stairs while looking for a pillow. Feeling guilty, David rushed her to the hospital where she discovered she had two fractures.

And with pressure from Debbie, Kit checked CCTV footage, he noticed his love interest Daisy driving the car. What will he do with the information?

Did Shona get knocked down? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street theory suggests Daisy hit Shona with Debbie’s car

But while many fans jumped to the theory Daniel knocked her down, a new Coronation Street theory came to light.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) fans shared their predictions.

One wrote: “Hang on. Didn’t Shona leave the hotel after Daniel crashed? So that means it was Daisy who got her?”

Another added: “Daisy has clearly hit Shona while helping Daniel. Did she know about Kit?’

A third queried: “If Kit finds out it was Daisy who did the hit and run on Shona. And he fancies both of them. Does he save Daisy or tell Shona?”

