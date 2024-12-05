Coronation Street: As Shona discovers huge David betrayal, is this the end of their marriage?

It’s all kicking off in Coronation Street for fan-favourite couple David and Shona Platt…

The couple have been through *a lot* during their seven-year relationship. But the pair are being truly being tested in the soap at the moment, as this week, David’s lies were finally exposed.

And viewers are now fearing the worst for David and Shona. So much so, that they reckon this is the end of their marriage.

The couple have clashed recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: David and Shona

The drama kicked off this year, when Shona’s estranged son, Clayton attempted to make contact again from prison. Clayton was the sicko who killed David’s wife Kylie Platt back in July 2016.

Determined to not let Shona see Clayton, David intercepted and got rid of letters, moved emails to junk folders and even pulled the plug on their phone, so there was no way he could get in touch.

What’s more, David even visited Clayton in prison and lied to him, saying that Shona didn’t want anything to do with him.

Shona was livid when she found out David’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Shona finds out the truth on Coronation Street

Things took a dramatic turn though, when Clayton tried to kill himself – something Shona later found out, leaving her heartbroken. David then gaslit his wife after Shona discovered Clayton’s e-mails – telling her she must have forgotten due to her brain injury.

In typical soap fashion though, the truth came out during Coronation Street‘s Wednesday’s explosive episode (December 5).

Outside the prison gates, Shona ended up assaulting a guard before discovering all of David’s lies. She then confronted him – only to end up getting arrested for the ordeal at the prison.

After getting released from the station though, Shona was taken back to the Platt residence. But with a smirk on her face, she then demanded cabbie Steve McDonald to take her back into town…

Shona headed into town (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear split is on the cards or David and Shona

Fans have previously shared their thoughts that Shona will end up cheating on David. Some are even convinced she’ll end up with newcomer and copper Kit Green.

And following the latest bombshell, fans are more certain than ever that the end is near for David and Shona.

“Can’t this show let ONE couple be happy?” said one person on X. Someone else wrote: “I’m getting the feeling they’re setting up a split for David and Shona.”

A third penned: “Why ruin Shona and David? They are a couple I really like.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Shona causes major suspicions for David

So what do you think will happen to David and Shona? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!