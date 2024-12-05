Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Shona causes major suspicions for David

In Coronation Street spoilers for the upcoming weeks, the Platts have a lot on their plate with Shona causing some huge suspicions.

Elsewhere, Bobby, Kirk and Fiz have questions when they find Lisa in Carla’s flat.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Gail’s family share their concerns

Gail asks to take Audrey’s temperature, with her mum putting the thermometer in a mug of coffee. Gail is seriously concerned as she reads Audrey’s ‘temperature,’ encouraging her to go to the GP.

Later on, Gail tells Sarah and Shona that she’s arranged a pre-wedding pamper at the salon. They then take the morning off to attend. Audrey pours out the drinks and makes digs about Jesse. Jesse then announces that he’s tracked down the original wedding rings. But, what does this mean for David?

2. Shona’s acting suspiciously

Daisy watches on as Debbie accuses Matty of stealing her car, prompting Daisy to then reveal to Shona that she knows about her involvement in a hit and run. Daisy then advises Shona to get her injuries properly looked at.

Later on, Audrey and David spot Shona talking to Adam. David then questions Shona on her whereabouts in the afternoon. Shona doesn’t even mention meeting up with Adam, sparking major suspicions from David…

Later on, David is confronted by Logan and Matty at the salon over the stolen money. Jesse then asks David to pick up the wedding rings for him. But, he returns back home beaten up… Do his injuries have anything to do with Mason’s brothers?

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. Frankie’s condition turns serious

Lauren and Max are told that Frankie’s condition is more serious than they once though. Joel’s parents then face Max at the hospital car park.

On the Street, Max informs Dee-Dee of Lauren’s deteriorating mental health. Dee-Dee then visits Lauren and vows to help her find a donor for her son.

As Dee-Dee considers telling Lauren about her pregnancy, Lauren is devastated as the hospital confirms Frankie’s diagnosis. Will the hospital be able to find a donor for Lauren’s baby boy?

4. Lisa’s jealous of Carla’s client

Carla and Lisa have a spa day together at Chariot Square Hotel, but Lisa’s wounded when Carla fails to correct Debbie when she mentions them being friends. Later on, Lisa turns jealous when Izzy and Sarah inform her that Carla’s meeting a good-looking client.

At the Bistro, Lisa watches the male client flirt with Carla, clearly bubbling with jealousy. But, will Lisa just sit and watch? Or, will she have something to say about the situation?

5. Lisa and Carla’s relationship exposed?

Carla lets the factory staff have the afternoon off due to a power cut at Underworld. Bobby, Fiz and Kirk then head back to Carla’s flat for drinks after being kicked out of the pub.

However, Lisa has some explaining to do when she appears in her dressing gown. But, have Bobby, Kirk and Fiz just rumbled her relationship with Carla?

