Coronation Street fans baffled by Dee-Dee and Sarah close friendship amidst pregnancy slip

Coronation Street fans have shared their confusion after Dee-Dee Bailey was seen confiding in Sarah Platt about her shock pregnancy, despite it being believed that the pair weren’t close friends.

Sarah called round to check on Dee-Dee and she soon admitted she was pregnant with ex Joel Deering’s baby, causing her to breakdown. The emotional scenes confused soap fans, who questioned when the two characters had become close friends.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dee-Dee’s pregnancy in Coronation Street.

Dee-Dee confided in Sarah about her shock pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee confides in Sarah

Things have been difficult for Dee-Dee as of late, following the end of her turbulent relationship with villainous Joel and his death.

During a confrontation between Dee-Dee and Joel before he passed, he mentioned a time they had been intimate despite Dee-Dee’s commitment to abstaining from sex until after marriage.

In Monday’s episode (November 18), Dee-Dee took a pregnancy test. It was then confirmed that she is pregnant. Sarah called round to check on her, but found Dee-Dee in an emotional state.

She proceeded to confide in Sarah about her pregnancy. Dee-Dee admitted her concerns that she would always see Joel in their child.

Fans were confused by Dee-Dee and Sarah’s friendship (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street confused over Dee-Dee and Sarah’s friendship

Coronation Street fans have been left puzzled after Sarah and Dee-Dee’s scene together. Many have questioned the pair’s seemingly sudden friendship, as they have rarely been seen interacting on-screen together.

Taking to social media, fans shared their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote on X: “Sarah & Dee-Dee best mates all of a sudden, when we’ve hardly ever seen them in a scene together as mates talking etc, so ridiculous!”

A second agreed, saying: “Since when were Sarah and Dee-Dee best friends that she just popped round to check on her?,” while a third fan added: “Since when were Dee-Dee and Sarah best buddies?”

“I don’t get Dee-Dee and Sarah being bezzies and why is Sarah never at work these days?!,” another fumed.

However, other Coronation Street fans seemed to be pleased by Sarah and Dee-Dee’s newfound friendship. One fan commented: “Sarah and Dee-Dee’s friendship is brilliant to see.”

