This Morning’s ‘Queen of Soaps’ Sharon Marshall has addressed Coronation Street Joel Deering body bag beliefs after fans were baffled by a key detail in his death scenes.

Fans were adamant that Joel was found in the river wrapped up in a body bag.

However, Sharon has now cleared everything up and has provided answers at long last.

Joel’s body was found in the river (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel Deering’s death

Corrie viewers will know that Joel died on September 27th. Afterwards, his body was later found by a group of lads, finding it floating in the river.

This sparked a huge whodunnit investigation as the police tried to piece together what happened that night.

Last Friday (November 15th), the truth finally came out to fans at last as it was revealed that Lauren Bolton had actually killed Joel.

Joel had been trying to strangle Max, with Lauren stepping in and hitting him with a rock. Max and Lauren then shoved his body in the river before also then disposing of the rock.

Max is now currently in prison as a result, on suspicion of murdering Joel, after taking the rap for his girlfriend.

Sharon has cleared everything up (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Marshall shuts down Joel Deering body bag theories

When Joel’s body was found in the river, lots of fans were sure that he was wrapped up in a body bag.

As last week’s flashback saw Max and Lauren dispose of Joel’s body in the river, fans were baffled as to how Joel ended up in the body bag afterwards…

Now, Sharon Marshall has shut down these theories and has taken to X to confirm that Joel wasn’t in a body bag at all.

What fans had mistaken as Joel’s bagged up head was actually a… rock!

Sharon made this very explicit, sharing the photo of Joel’s body in the river whilst adding the word ‘ROCK’ in red pen, pointing it out.

A fan asked Sharon: “How did Joel end up in the bag?! We all want to know!”

Sharon then responded: “Ok., to answer this one.., Joel was not in a body bag! He was face down, his jacket wet and it was a trick of the light that a rock looked like his head… Joel IS dead. There is no extra twist coming x

So, Joel was never in a body bag after all. He’s very much dead, and Lauren very much killed him.

