Coronation Street fans have been left trying to make sense of a baffling element of Joel Deering’s whodunnit ahead of the big reveal this week.

Last night (Wednesday, November 13), it was revealed that Max had ‘killed’ Joel after pushing him over a bridge.

But, fans are confused over a huge element of Joel’s death storyline as they try to piece together what actually happened.

Max confessed to ‘killing’ Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Max ‘killed’ Joel

Yesterday on the cobbles, Max Turner confessed to the police that he was the one to ‘kill’ Joel Deering on the night of September 27th.

Viewers will remember that Joel’s body was recently found floating in the river by a group of lads. Police then believed that Joel was killed.

Flashbacks last night saw Max push Joel over a bridge and into the river after deeming him dead once he’d hit him with a rock in self-defence.

Kit then took Max down to a cell after arresting him on suspicion of murder.

Something doesn’t add up… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled by huge Joel body bag detail

Noting how Joel’s body was found in the river in what looked to be a body bag, fans are now baffled as to how Joel’s body ended up covered in such a way if Max pushed his body into the river without trying to hide it. No mention of a body bag appeared in last night’s episode, sparking some questions.

One fan questioned: “Joel was found in a body bag when his body washed up ashore. Max wouldn’t have had time to bag his body up surely?”

Another person added: “Plot hole in Corrie. Max confesses to murdering Joel and throwing him off a bridge. Gets arrested. And Kit never questioned how the body ended up in a body bag.”

A third baffled person wrote: “This makes no sense. Joel was literally found in a body bag but we’ve just seen Max chuck him in the river.”

Who really killed him? (Credit: ITV)

So, what really happened to Joel?

With the real killer being revealed this Friday (November 15th), viewers can still expect a few twists and turns yet.

This episode may just give viewers the answers they’ve been looking for as flashbacks reveal all from the night of September 27th!

