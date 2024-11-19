Coronation Street ‘too dark’ following Joel whodunnit reveal, fans blast

Fans of Coronation Street have complained that the soap has gone ‘too dark’ following the murder of Joel Deering. The last few weeks have grown increasingly grim as the residents of Weatherfield learned that someone had murdered Joel – and the police scrambled to find out who was responsible.

The soap revealed last week that Lauren had been the one who killed Joel. She had whacked him with a rock and then enlisted Max to help throw his dead body over a bridge. The whodunnit may be over, but there’s little end in sight to all that misery it entailed.

Has Coronation Street gotten too dark for its own good?

It was Lauren who done it (Credit: ITV./YouTube)

Coronation Street fans bemoan ‘miserable’ storylines amid Joel whodunnit

Writing on a Reddit thread, a number of Corrie viewers shared their thoughts on the current state of the soap. And many felt that things had got far too grim of late.

“Anyone else think corrie has tried to be a crime drama for too long now? This year we have had Stephen; Who killed Lauren, and Joel. It’s too much. Where’s the down-to-earth light-hearted salt of the earth drama that we all love? Classic Corrie is a much better watch atm,” wrote one fan.

“Knowing that Cassie will drug Ken makes me so irrationally angry. Just…why? Why couldn’t the show provide one positive storyline – why not allow one thing to be good? Why is this show so obsessed with the same misery cycle?” asked another, as last night’s episode revealed another dark twist.

“I hate how it’s become the Swain crime drama show. Who had that idea?” asked a third.

“This is so bloody torturous and like every single plot now is filled with either extreme violence or disgusting actions,” said a fourth.

Dee-Dee isn’t coping well (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee struggles in the aftermath of Joel’s murder

Last night’s episode of the soap (Monday, November 18) saw Dee-Dee continue to struggle as she met with a new client in the cafe. This followed a restless sleep accompanied with nightmares and night terrors following Joel’s murder.

Meanwhile, Ken returned to Weatherfield and was set to give Cassie her marching orders – only for her to seemingly start drugging him in an apparent bid to keep her job. And, as unhappiness reigned on the cobbles, Mason’s thuggish brothers arrived to cause trouble for him and Betsy.

Will the misery ever end?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!