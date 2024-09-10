In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 9), Cassie sat down with Ken and suggested that he goes on a holiday.

Viewers will know that Cassie is very aware of Ken’s premium bond win…

And now, one fan theory suggests that she could go to extreme lengths to get her hands on Ken’s money.

Ken is sitting on quite a bit of cash (Credit: ITV)

Corrie: Cassie knows about Ken’s cash

Corrie fans will know that Cassie is Ken’s carer, although she very nearly gave her job up.

She changed her mind though when she overheard Ken on the phone talking about his recent premium bond win.

Yesterday, Ken revealed this information to Cassie, obviously unaware that she already knew all about it.

He admitted that he was considering giving his money to Amy after she lost her £40k to the Institute.

Ken called Amy over to the house to tell her about his plans but Amy then admitted that she may have a way to get her money back thanks to Leanne’s help.

Cassie then made out that Ken had only called her over to share his plans of going on holiday. She even suggested that Ken might like to take her away as his carer.

Does Cassie have sinister plans for Ken? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Cassie to poison Ken?

With Cassie clearly hoping that Ken didn’t give his money to Amy, one fan reckons that Cassie will do everything she can to make sure that Ken’s money becomes hers.

The fan theory read: “On another note, is Cassie about to poison Ken gradually to steal his premium bond wins? Also, was she the person who actually made the Abi deepfake or are we just meant to believe it was Stefan?”

Other fans have previously suggested that Cassie may even try to get with Ken romantically in a bid to get the money.

One fan said: “How does Cassie think she’s going to get her hands on Ken’s money? Does she think she’s going to be the next Mrs Barlow?”

Another person agreed: “Don’t fall for it Ken, Cassie will marry you and try to throw you off a bridge for the money.”

