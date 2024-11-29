Coronation Street: As Carla and Lisa give a relationship a go, here’s everything we know about what’s to come for Swarla

In Coronation Street tonight (Friday, November 29), Carla and Lisa finally decided to make a proper go of things after Lisa confessed her feelings for the factory owner.

Despite trying to keep her distance, it seemed that Carla’s attack and Roy’s wise words of wisdom put everything into perspective for Lisa.

With the pair deciding to give a relationship a go, here’s everything we know about what’s to come for Swarla.

The pair told Betsy their news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla and Lisa’s relationship

Carla returned home tonight after her recent brain surgery at the hospital, although she was disheartened when only Roy and Ryan turned up to take her home. Lisa was nowhere to be seen.

Later on, Roy approached Lisa in the café and sat down to inform her of Carla’s recovery. He told her that she was in the flat resting up and was alone.

He then said that Lisa should give Carla a chance and she clearly likes her. And, with Betsy soon being old enough to spread her wings and leave the nest, Lisa will be grateful to have someone.

Lisa then took Roy’s words of wisdom and visited Carla in her flat, with Ryan quickly scarpering after letting her in.

The detective then admitted her feelings to Carla, telling her that she had spent a long time working out what she wanted and realised that she wanted to pursue something with Carla.

Despite Carla initially being scared to let her guard down and get hurt once more, Carla and Lisa kissed and made up before sitting Betsy down to tell her that they were now in a relationship whether she liked it or not.

It’s going to be a loved-up festive season (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Carla and Lisa on the cobbles?

It looks like Christmas will treat Carla and Lisa well as they enjoy spending time together in the early days of their relationship. With news of their relationship soon becoming public knowledge, they’ll face a few hurdles.

But, Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks has now reassured fans that Carla and Lisa will come out the other side ‘secure.’

Speaking to the Metro, Kate teased: “Carla initially flinches a little bit at the idea of people gossiping, and it’s not about sexuality, but she’s a bit unsure.

“But once she realises everyone is absolutely fine about it, then it’s all systems go, so Christmas will be when they really commit to each other, when they declare how they feel for each other and when they stop circling each other and touching each other’s hair!”

Despite a few hurdles in 2025 to come after this happy Christmas bubble, Kate shared: “We want to keep them secure, we want to keep them grounded, we want to make that relationship really believable and it is, what I’ve seen on screen is fantastic between the two of them.” Exciting times are ahead for Swarla!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

