Coronation Street: As Carla’s rushed to hospital after factory attack, will she survive?

Carla was attacked by Mason’s brothers in the factory on Coronation Street tonight and was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious.

Betsy called for an ambulance after letting herself into the factory with the spare key, finding her boss on the floor.

But, as Carla suffers a bleed on the brain, will she survive the ordeal?

Carla was attacked in the factory (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla was attacked

This evening, Carla’s was heartbroken when Lisa made it clear that she wasn’t ready for a relationship.

As she headed back to the factory, she soon found the place ransacked and was hit on the head by one of Mason’s brothers.

She came round and was checked over by a paramedic, soon returning to the factory and locking the door on herself after telling Ryan and Roy she’d be fine.

However, Betsy soon let herself in with the spare key so that nobody would link her back to the ransacking… She found Carla unconscious on the floor and quickly called for an ambulance.

With Carla being rushed to hospital, Betsy informed Lisa of Carla’s situation. Lisa and Betsy then made their way to the hospital and met Roy and Ryan, being told that Carla has suffered a bleed on the brain.

Carla pulls through (Credit: ITV)

Corrie: Will Carla die?

Good news for Carla fans! Carla’s sticking around as spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that she’s back at home. This comes after Lisa sits by her bedside at the hospital.

And, a relationship is in the pipeline for Carla and Lisa as they finally confess their feelings for one another. They then go public with their romance this Christmas.

So, it looks like Carla’s going to be just fine, with a loved-up festive season to look forward to.

