5 Coronation Street Christmas spoilers including Gail’s exit and romance for Carla and Lisa

Coronation Street Christmas spoilers have been released and it’s looking like a busy time for many Weatherfield residents.

With Gail’s exit set to air next month, and with romance brewing for Carla and Lisa, it’s a busy time on the cobbles.

Here are five huge spoilers for the festive season – but it’s not a jolly one for everyone…

Gail’s soon to be leaving (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Christmas 1. Gail’s departure

The Metro has released a series of Corrie spoilers gearing up to the festive season, and it’s a time of year that many Gail fans will be dreading.

With Gail engaged to Jesse Chadwick, everything builds up to Christmas Day in an episode that will be a bittersweet moment for many fans of the soap as they bid farewell to an icon.

With the Platts currently dealing with a variety of different hurdles recently, Gail’s exit is bound to hit them all hard.

Producer Kate Brooks told the Metro: “We can’t tell a story on Christmas Day about her exit without it being steeped in nostalgia, and there’s tons of that in this episode – hopefully people will be crying, they’ll be laughing, there’ll be gasps and people will sit back afterwards and feel that it was just what they needed.”

They’re about to go official (Credit: ITV)

2. Romance for Carla and Lisa

On screen at the moment, Carla and Lisa have just kissed and slept together after giving into temptation. However, Lisa then backtracked and decided to put some distance between them for Betsy’s sake.

This separation won’t last for very long though, as this Christmas the two women decide to give a relationship a go.

And, it’s set to be a very loved up time of year for these two fan favourites as they make their relationship public knowledge.

Despite facing some obstacles in 2025, Carla and Lisa come out on the other side of it all ‘stable’ and ‘strong.’ It looks like Swarla might just be for keeps…

Who will Daniel choose? (Credit: ITV)

3. The return of the Bethany, Daniel and Daisy love triangle

Daniel’s ‘in love with two women’ – Daisy and Bethany. And, he’s got a huge decision to make this Christmas.

The return of Daisy, Daniel and Bethany’s love triangle is set to be a main focus this Winter. Daniel’s torn over what to do and gets himself into quite the sticky situation.

But, ultimately, he’ll need to pick a woman… right?

Trouble in Paradise? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Christmas 4. Trouble ahead for Shona and David

The return of Clayton was bound to cause friction for Shona and David. Shona’s desperate to be there for her son but David has no sympathy for Kylie’s killer.

With David hiding the visiting orders from the prison, Shona’s not going to be best pleased. And, now David also had Max to worry about…

Kate Brooks teased: “She makes some really terrible judgement calls but what is important for me about David and Shona is that they can both really mess up, but that love that they have is so strong.”

But, can the couple come back from this?

Leanne wants to get her own back (Credit: ITV)

5. Leanne’s revenge

Nick and Toyah are together once more but Leanne’s not going to take this news well considering her own sister stole her husband from under her nose.

Her inner old-school Battersby is about to resurface as she sets out to make it known how much Nick and Toyah hurt her.

Kate teased that ‘it all comes to the forefront on Christmas Day and it doesn’t end well for anyone.’

